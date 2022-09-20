The Ordinary’s $15 Lash Serum Is Going Viral on TikTok Thanks to Its Jaw-Dropping Results

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Anytime a product gets noticed by TikTok, you just know it’s going to be good. Whether you’re looking for cleaning products that actually work, kitchen appliances to level up your breakfast game, or a comfy couch to rest on after a long work day, TikTok has all the product recommendations you need and more. If you’re like us and obsessed with all things beauty, we came across a lash and brow serum that’s going viral on TikTok right now due to its incredible results. Best part is, it’s less than $20!

The Ordinary, the affordable skincare brand behind the social media-loved Salicylic Acid Solution, recently came out with the Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum. It’s described as a “concentrated, lightweight serum” featuring four peptide technologies that work together to support hair density, thickness, and growth. It’s also super easy to use. All you have to do is apply to your lash line once or twice a day consistently.

If your goal is to have longer, thicker, or healthier-looking lashes or brows overall, this is a serum that’s definitely worth trying, especially since it has a such a huge TikTok following right now. One TikToker documented their results with one month and two month updates, and there was a noticeable difference in lash length, thickness, and growth. Another was completely sold, saying their lashes have never looked the way they do after using the serum for a few weeks.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

Image: The Ordinary The Ordinary

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum $15 Buy now Sign Up

The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum has over 144.3K “loves” and over 700 five-star reviews on Sephora. According to numerous shoppers, it really makes a difference. As one recent reviewer wrote, “I really loved using this serum and it came at a perfect time. I had been using lash extensions so I had super thinning lashes. This made a huge difference in the matter of a week! HIGHLY SUGGEST!”

Another reviewer said they saw “new growth” in their brows with consistent use over several weeks. “I have been using this serum twice a day for over three weeks and it has already made my lashes and brows look fuller,” they wrote. “It’s easy to apply and there has been no irritation to my sensitive skin. Overall, it’s a great serum, works, and has a great price point!” Related story These Undetectable Blemish Covers Are the 'Real Deal' for Breaking the Hormonal Acne Cycle —& They're Under $16

One shopper even said it was was a truly life-changing product. “It works,” they said. “My lashes are now super long. When I curl my lashes, they literally touch my eyebrows. I’ve also noticed that my eyelashes look fuller now. For the price, this can’t be beat! If you’re on the fence about getting it, I highly recommend trying it out.”

Speaking of price, don’t let that low price tag fool you. According to reviewers, it’s just as good and even better than some higher priced products. As one wrote, “I am extremely skeptical about ‘wasting’ my money on things that are surprisingly cheap. I never wanted to get to the point where I would purchase a $50 serum and I’m so glad this stopped me. I saw results within a week and a half, and it honestly is amazing. Also pretty weird, but I love the applicator. GET THIS!”

If you want to see what all the hype is about, be sure to add The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum to your basket today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow of the Best Beauty Products at Costco below: