This Top Nordstrom Earner’s Collaboration With Liverpool Los Angeles Is Just In Time for Fall — Here’s What We’re Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though fall has not officially begun, you can get a head start on planning your staple wardrobe pieces for the season. Pretty soon, it will be chilly enough to throw on a new sweater with some denim and a layering coat. And if you need some new items, you don’t want to miss this exclusive collaboration from Nordstrom’s top earner and influencer, Caitlin Covington, and Liverpool Los Angeles that just launched.

Caitlin Covington is a lifestyle influencer with over 1.3 million followers. Her style is classic, functional, and attainable, thanks to her curated selections from Nordstrom and other affordable retailers. Now, Covington has teamed up with Liverpool Los Angeles to create some of the best pieces for fall. The launch is filled with open-front cardigans, comfortable denim, and sweater coats, perfect for bundling up. Each piece in the collection is an exclusive curation “that includes versatile blazers, crisp button-downs, classic sweaters and of course — denim,” the brand says. Ahead, see the collaboration and everything we’re adding to our carts.

Boyfriend Blazer With Princess Darts

Liverpool Los Angeles

This blazer pairs well with a button-down top or sweater, thanks to its versatile design that makes the jacket perfect for a day or night look. It has two front flap pockets and a princess dart styling. One shopper said that the blazer has the perfect fit. “This blazer fits perfectly (I’m 5’6”, 130 pounds, and ordered a small). The material is comfortable — stretches enough for movement but not so stretchy it loses its form during the day. I highly recommend it! I bought it in several colors. It can be dressed up or dressed down,” they wrote.

Boyfriend Blazer $119 Buy now Sign Up

Hybrid French Terry Trucker Jacket

Liverpool Los Angeles

The Hybrid French Terry Trucker Jacket features dark denim with heather grey sleeves and a hood — it’s great for layering over lightweight sweaters to tie your look together.

Trucker Jacket $129 Buy now Sign Up

Reese Seamed Pull On Legging

Liverpool Los Angeles

One reviewer called these pants the “perfect black pants. Comfortable, flattering fit, must-have staple to go anywhere with any look.” It’s no surprise that the pull-on leggings are already loved by shoppers. They have elongating front seams that flatter your figure. The best feature? They have “super stretch with amazing recovery, so they do not bag out!” according to the brand.

Pull On Legging $89 Buy now Sign Up

Mock Neck Sleeveless Knit Top

Liverpool Los Angeles

Even though the fall season is basically here, it might still be too warm to wear a knitted sweater. That’s where this mock neck top comes in. It has a sleeveless and ribbed design that you can wear with anything.

Sleeveless Knit Top $59 Buy now Sign Up

Marley Girlfriend Cuffed Jeans

Liverpool Los Angeles

Finding a pair of the best-fitting jeans can be tricky and overwhelming. Luckily, we just found a pair that will quickly become your favorite denim. Liverpool Los Angeles’ girlfriend cuffed jeans have a tighter fit than a standard pair of boyfriend jeans. And the cuffed hems add extra detail to show off your favorite pair of shoes.

Cuffed Jeans $109 Buy now Sign Up

Open Front Long Line Cardigan Sweater

Liverpool Los Angeles

Nothing beats a cozy fall sweater that you can bundle up in, without sacrificing style. This long-lined cardigan has a gorgeous ombre shade that makes it one of the best transitional pieces of the season.

Long Line Cardigan Sweater $129 Buy now Sign Up

Open Front Cardigan Sweater Coat

Liverpool Los Angeles

Known as the “coatigan,” this combination of a cardigan and coat will have you prepared for the chiller days ahead. It features a houndstooth print that you can mix and match with leggings or denim.

Cardigan Sweater Coat $139 Buy now Sign Up

Oversized Classic Button Down

Liverpool Los Angeles

No wardrobe is complete without a classic white button-down top. This one from Caitlin Covington’s collaboration is the “perfect, oversized white shirt that is classic and on-trend all at once,” according to one shopper. “[It has a soft feel, not bulky. Versatile as it can be worn alone or as a layering piece. A great shirt you’ll have for years!” they added.