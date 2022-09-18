This Powerful $20 Tool With Over 93,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed ‘Life-Changing’ for Removing Pet Odors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all pet owners: you know that awful smell of cat or dog pee. As soon as a drop hits somewhere that was designated for them, the whole home reaks of it. Sadly, it’s not the only bad smell (if you’re a cat owner, you know the litter box smell all too well!) You can keep FeBreezing the heck out of every crevice, but that can get pricey, and it’s definitely not a long-term goal. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the long-term goal we’ve been looking for!

For only $20, you can grab this spray that makes pet odors and stains a thing of the past!

Courtesy of Rocco & Roxie Rocco & Roxie.

The Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator

is a gentle but powerful cleaning product that can help you eliminate strong odors in a snap. This cleaning spray is the definition of versatile: it can remove strong odors, eliminate stains, and minimize the effects of urine on your carpet. Seriously, we can’t stop fawning over this spray. The enzyme-activated spray can work on any surface, from laminate to upholstery.

Per the brand, you need to spray enough product for it to soak the stain, let it sit for at least an hour, cover it with a weight of sorts to get the liquid out, and then vacuum it all up for a cleaner floor!

With over 93,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.5 stars, people can’t stop raving about this powerful and effective spray! One shopper said, “This product has changed my life. I have five cats, one of which, despite his many virtues, pees in ALL of the non-litter box places. I had tried EVERYTHING to remedy the sticky goo and cut the smell. In 24 hours, and after two liberal applications, this product has restored both my floors and my sanity! It’s a miracle in a bottle!!!!”

“Not to be dramatic, but I might call this product life-changing… The stuff no doubt prevented future stress-fueled arguments between me and my husband. It removed cat pee I didn’t even realize was there. I could go on and on. I feel like the luckiest person that I happened to purchase this product over others during a random, desperate Amazon search. I want to become a blogger just so I can blog about this stuff. If you’re dealing with cat pee and at your whits end, purchase this,” another shopper added.

