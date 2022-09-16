Shoppers Swear These Comfortable Walking Shoes With 47,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Changed My Life’ — & They’re on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many shoe brands on the market that claim they have the most comfortable pairs ever. But finding ones that hold up to their benefits isn’t so easy. If you’re constantly on your feet at work, chasing after kids, or perhaps you live in a walkable city, then a good pair of walking shoes is a necessity. If you don’t already own a pair that you love, then you’re in luck because Amazon shoppers just found the most comfortable pair of shoes

that “changed their lives,” and it’s on sale now.

The Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker

has a rubber sole and a proprietary “responsive 5Gen cushioning” that makes them comfortable to walk in all day. They are also lightweight and breathable, which prevents odors and sweaty feet. The sneakers also have a mesh material and a soft opening, so you can slip them on and off.

“Incredible shoes! It has completely changed my work life,” one shopper said. “I currently work in retail which means I’m on my feet for eight to ten hours a day. Before purchasing these shoes, I was experiencing terrible lower back pain from wearing shoes with no support. After wearing these, I noticed a difference right away! I don’t go a day of work without wearing these shoes. They’re super comfortable and breathable. I have wide toes, so the wide front is amazing for me. I also no longer experience back pain after long shifts on my feet.”

Reviewers also confirmed that the shoes are a perfect fit! One wrote, “these shoes fit nicely. I am on my feet for 10 hours a day. My feet don’t hurt after work. They are slip-resistant. This is my 2nd pair. The first lasted a year of working 50+ hours a week. Will buy them again next year!”