Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection Is Here & It Includes Primrose Mirror Ornaments That Are Bound To Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year it seems as if the holiday season starts earlier and earlier. While we’re still in the middle of September, advent calendars are popping up everywhere and several brands have already started putting out matching family Christmas pajamas. Now, Anthropologie is bringing some early holiday cheer with the opening of their holiday shop for 2022. Trust us, you’re going to love what they have this year.

If watching Christmas movies while and sipping a cup of hot cocoa with your loved ones is your favorite thing to do during the holiday season, Anthropologie has a nice assortment of festive mugs that will make the experience even sweeter. We’re all about this adorable Snowcap Monogram Mug, which would be perfect for each member of your family. Just think of all the cute holiday photos!

One thing that’s sure to be a huge hit this year is the Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament. Anthropologie took the shopper-fave Gleaming Primrose Mirror and shrunk it down to ornament size. It’s just as chic and features the same cool, vintage look of the original. It’s an actual mirror and includes a little charm marked “2022.” Over 1,000 people have their eye on it as of publish time, and given the mirror’s popularity on social media, this ornament is sure to sell out.

Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament $24 Buy now Sign Up Not only did Anthropologie give us the most elegant Christmas ornament ever, the brand also released a picture frame version. You can add some personal touches to your holiday tree this year with the Gleaming Primrose Picture Frame Ornament. It features the same gorgeous frame as the Primrose mirror, and also includes the gold 2022 tag. It’s about five inches in length, so you’re getting a decently sized frame.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

