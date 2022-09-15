This Exclusive Launch At Target Is Full Of Spooky Slippers — & They’re All $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You might be too busy soaking up the remnants of summer, but fall is on its way. That means Halloween will also be here before we know it. We don’t expect you to have your costume planned out just yet (or maybe you do), but to get into the fall season, Dearfoams launched an exclusive slipper selection at Target that will instantly put you in a spooky mood.

Dearfoams isn’t a new brand by any means. In fact, they have been creating shoes since 1945. “From one woman’s innovative idea to over 30 million pairs of slippers a year later, Dearfoams remains a legacy brand that gives you the comfort of home anywhere and anytime,” the brand says. Now you can get the same loved craftsmanship at Target because the brand just launched a cozy Halloween slipper collection. Ahead, see our favorite pairs.

Dluxe by Dearfoams Halloween Ghost Slippers

Dearfoams

Whether you’re lounging at home or looking for a cozy option to complete your costume, these slippers are truly on theme. The slippers have a ghost and jack-o-lantern on them and feature a soft velour lining

Ghost Slippers $20.00

Dluxe by Dearfoams Halloween Bat Slippers

Dearfoams

This pair from Dearfoams has an open-toe design, so your feet don’t feel restricted. The slippers are also easy to slide on and off, and they also have a furry sock that keeps your toes warm once the weather starts to cool down.

Bat Slippers $20.00

Dluxe by Dearfoams Halloween Boo Slippers

Dluxe

If you’re not a fan of Halloween characters on your slippers, make sure you snag this pair — they have a bright white shade and a cute “boo” phrase on the front. They’re also super plush and comfortable.

Boo Slippers $20.00

Dluxe by Dearfoams Halloween Cat Slippers

Dluxe

Calling all cat lovers! These cat-centric slippers are just in time for the spooky season.

Cat Slippers $20.00

Dluxe by Dearfoams Halloween Skull Slippers

Dluxe

These skull and bone slippers will be a great addition to your collection this October. They’re minimal, yet still festive for the upcoming holiday. Aside from their cute design, the slippers also have “memory foam insoles alongside durable indoor/outdoor outsoles,” the brand notes.

Skull Slippers $20.00

