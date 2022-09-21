These Universally Flattering Midi Skirts Are a Fall Must-Have for Work & Play — Prices Start at Just $24

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mini skirts may be trending, but midi skirts are about to be your new go-to. The mid-length style can be worn year-round, but is particularly perfect for this time of year as we transition from summer to fall. What separates midi skirts from other skirt trends is that it’s practical and easy to wear, yet effortlessly chic and made for all occasions. Whether you want to make it casual with a light cardigan or throw one on with a blazer for the office, the limit really does not exist. Plus, we’re not complaining about the flattering frame and coverage it gives either. It’s no wonder why celebrities like Heidi Klum, Regina Hall, Jennifer Garner, and more have been recently seen wearing them.

Image: Getty Images/SheKnows. Courtesy of JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC, Cindy Ord/Getty Images, BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

A midi skirt is a timeless piece and a must-have for anyone’s wardrobe. If you’re looking to get in on the trend, Amazon has an assortment of styles

ready for you to fall in love with.

We’ve rounded up various picks for any preference from pleated to A-line, tiered to satin, and more. The best part? Prices start at just $24! So don’t hesitate to add a few of these top-rated pieces to your cart right now.

EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Skirt

Image: EXLURA at Amazon. Courtesy of EXLURA/Amazon.

It’s no question that a best-selling skirt deserves a spot in your closet. With over 12,000 positive reviews, this polka dot midi skirt

is super cute and flattering in any of its different 17 shades and patterns. Most importantly, this high-waisted skirt comes with side pockets, making it extremely convenient.

EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Skirt $27.89+ on Amazon.com

Kate Kasin Swing A-Line Skirt

Image: Kate Kasin/Amazon. Courtesy of Kate Kasin/Amazon.

Chances are that you’ve seen a swing skirt like this before, but we guaranteed this Kate Kasin piece

at Amazon is a lot more affordable. This sophisticated-looking skirt costs between $24 and $35 depending on the selection, and it will never go out of style. One reviewer who referred to it as designer-inspired can vouch, saying “One of my girlfriends arrived at a wedding fresh off a plane wearing a skirt just like this that she purchased at a high-end department store. […] The red-brown is a designer dupe “rose gold” from a high-end department store for about a third of the price.”

Kate Kasin Swing A-Line Skirt $23.99+ on Amazon.com

MEROKEETY A-Line Midi Skirt

Image: MEROKEETY/Amazon. Courtesy of MEROKEETY/Amazon.

Who doesn’t love clothes that give them some room to breathe? This flowy skirt from Amazon

feels incredibly comfortable thanks to its A-line frame and elastic waistband. Of course, the unique spotted print is just as lovely as the cozy fit.

MEROKEETY A-Line Midi Skirt $29.99+ on Amazon.com

Hibluco Floral Midi Skirt

Courtesy of Hibluco/Amazon. Image: Hibluco/Amazon.

Midi Skirts come in different shapes and lengths like this tiered option.

We bet you’ll get loads of compliments with this floral skirt that’s chic and charming for every outing.

Hibluco Floral Midi Skirt $30.89+ on Amazon.com

Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt

Image: Keasmto/Amazon. Courtesy of Keasmto/Amazon.

One may call the midi skirt the modest cousin of a mini skirt, but there’s nothing shy about this

leopard-print choice.

It features a satin material that feels silky smooth against your skin and fits right on trend. But if you want something a bit tamer, opt for the rich brown or black shades.

Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt $25.99 on Amazon.com

