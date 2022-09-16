Nordstrom Just Dropped Advent Calendars for the Whole Family Including Barbie, Kylie Cosmetics & Sugarfina Candy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
It may be hard to believe, but December is right around the corner. If one of your favorite holiday traditions is to count down to Christmas with an advent calendar, get excited! The time to start shopping for your calendar is here. Nordstrom just dropped new advent calendars for 2022, and there’s definitely something in there for everyone in your family.
Advent calendars have become a holiday staple in recent years, there’s pretty much a calendar for anything and everything. For instance, if you’re into all things beauty and would love nothing more than trying new products all December long, Nordstrom has a couple of new beauty advent calendars that are totally worth getting this year. In fact, one is a Nordstrom-exclusive filled with best-selling full-size products you can unwrap during the 12 days before Christmas.
From a must-have toy set for the little fashionista in your life to a cute holiday carousel full of all the sweet treats, here are the newly dropped advent calendars that you can get at Nordstrom today.
Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Set
Benefit Cosmetics fans, this is the advent calendar you need this holiday season. This limited edition set comes with 12 best-selling products in travel sizes including the BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, the 24-Hour Brow Setter Shaping & Setting Gel, the Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder and the POREfessional Hydrate Face Primer, just to name a few. The set is valued at over $140, but you can snag all these products for just $65.
Apotheke 2-Day Advent Calendar Candle Set
Treat yourself to this 12-day advent calendar featuring lovely scented candles from Apotheke. Scents range from the earthy Charcoal, a blend of cedarwood, sandalwood, and smokey amber, to the sweet and fruity Blackberry Honey, a deletable blend of sweet berries, coconut, caramel, vanilla, and maple. Apotheke candles of the size included in the set can cost around $10 a piece, so you’re getting a really great value here.
Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set
This stunning advent calendar from Kylie Cosmetics is actually a Nordstrom exclusive featuring 12 of Kylie’s favorite makeup and skincare products. Included in the set are full-size lip liners, matte liquid lipsticks, gloss, a gel eyeliner, a liquid eyeliner, a lip oil, and a sugar lip scrub, among other fun beauty surprises. If you ask us, this one’s guaranteed to sell out.
Palais Des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
With the Palais Des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar you can count down to Christmas with a delicious cup of tea each day. The calendar includes the brand’s favorite black teas, herbal teas, green teas, and more. If you’re a tea drinker, or know someone who is, this is one advent calendar you’ll want to snap up ASAP.
Barbie Advent Calendar
Delight the Barbie fan in your life with this fun Barbie Advent Calendar. It comes with a doll and 24 days worth of colorful accessories that can be used to create a cute new outfit each day.
Sugarfina 24 Tastes of a Candy Carousel Advent Calendar
Now here’s one advent calendar that’s sure to bring joy this holiday season! Sugarfina’s 24 Tastes of a Candy Carousel Advent Calendar comes with 24 delectable treats that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth this December. Plus, the carousel packaging is truly unique, and one you’ll want to display on your kitchen table.
Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar
The Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar is the tastiest way to count down to Christmas. It’s described as a “deluxe tasting collection” full of sweets the whole family can enjoy. In fact, each drawer has four pieces of candy that you can split among your friends and family, or keep for yourself.
Advent calendars tend to be very popular and typically sell out fast. If there’s one you have your eye on right now, don’t wait. You don’t want to miss out on an advent calendar you and your family would love.
Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:
Leave a Comment