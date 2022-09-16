Nordstrom Just Dropped Advent Calendars for the Whole Family Including Barbie, Kylie Cosmetics & Sugarfina Candy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be hard to believe, but December is right around the corner. If one of your favorite holiday traditions is to count down to Christmas with an advent calendar, get excited! The time to start shopping for your calendar is here. Nordstrom just dropped new advent calendars for 2022, and there’s definitely something in there for everyone in your family.

Advent calendars have become a holiday staple in recent years, there’s pretty much a calendar for anything and everything. For instance, if you’re into all things beauty and would love nothing more than trying new products all December long, Nordstrom has a couple of new beauty advent calendars that are totally worth getting this year. In fact, one is a Nordstrom-exclusive filled with best-selling full-size products you can unwrap during the 12 days before Christmas.

From a must-have toy set for the little fashionista in your life to a cute holiday carousel full of all the sweet treats, here are the newly dropped advent calendars that you can get at Nordstrom today.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: