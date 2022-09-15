Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jenny Mollen

Newsletters

Newsletters

We Found the Perfect Pottery Barn Pumpkin Pillow Lookalikes on Amazon & They’re Under $10

Kenzie Mastroe
pottery barn pumpkin pillow lookalikes
Pumpkin throw pillows Cangulu. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t think anyone would disagree that Pottery Barn has amazing home decor — especially their seasonal collections! But that gorgeous decor often comes with a hefty price tag and considering how the price of just about everything seems to be on the rise, a lot of us can’t afford to spend extra money on expensive seasonal decor right now. While we may be pinching our pennies, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice cute Halloween decor, we just need to find nearly-identical lookalikes
that cost a fraction of the price. Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found some cute and cozy pumpkin pillows that look exactly like Pottery Barn’s popular fuzzy pumpkins (which run $35-50 a piece!) but these
come in at under $10.

There’s also a coupon for an additional 5% off that you can apply at checkout for little additional savings.

Pumpkin Throw Pillow

Image: Cangulu.

Available in eight different colors and three different sizes, these adorable throw pillow pumpkins
are just as fuzzy and cozy as Pottery Barn’s expensive version. Pottery Barn’s pillows only come in two colors so we love the options available through Amazon.

Pumpkin Throw Pillow $8.97 Buy now Sign Up

We also found some fuzzy ghost pillows that we think would go perfectly next to these fuzzy pumpkins.

Ghost Pillow

Image: Picuki.

These cost a little bit more than the pumpkins but at $15, they’re still pretty affordable. And just look at how cute and inviting that little ghostie
is!

Fuzzy Ghost Pillow $15 Buy now Sign Up

Happy shopping and happy Halloween!

