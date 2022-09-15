This Brand Responsible for Jennifer Aniston’s Glow Has a Skin-Firming Foundation That Delivers Instant Coverage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that makeup can easily clog pores and cause breakouts without proper care. That’s why skincare routines are essential to keep our complexion’s healthy, glowing, and firm. But what if we told you that we’ve found a product that covers all of that and more? Meet the skincare makeup hybrid that will elevate your beauty collection. Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops act as both a potent serum and flattering skin tint. And there are plenty of celebrities who are already fans of this beauty brand. The company’s founder Gucci Westman is a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Whereas, Cameron Diaz is also known to love the brand’s highlighter stick. So, it’s safe to say the person responsible for many Hollywood stars’ glows wouldn’t disappoint with a product that delivers such a radiance. The complexion drops from Westman Atelier leave light to medium coverage with a dewy yet luminous finish.

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops

Many reviewers noted that they wish the skin tint wasn’t so highly-priced as it retails for $68. However, they were still satisfied with how it “feels luxurious,” provides “beautiful natural coverage,” and “hydrates skin all day.” Despite the expense, Westman Atelier’s new product offers everything you need in both makeup and skincare.

One reviewer noted, “I avoided using a foundation for decades, but [the Vital Skincare Complexion Drops] is something different. It is good for my skin [and there are] no break-outs. [It] gives my face the effect I have been looking for [as it] evens out my skin tone without any creases.”

The skin tint’s skincare-first formula includes key ingredients like Tsubaki oil, ginseng, and pomegranate. These extracts instantly firm, hydrate, brighten, retexturized, and protect skin against pollutants in order to reveal healthier-looking skin. And the best part? The silky soft, and lightweight texture feels super breathable as it melts into your skin.

So, let your complexion appear fresh, flawless, and nourished right now with Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops.