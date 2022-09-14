This Incredible Beauty Advent Calendar Will Save You Over $400 On Luxury Skincare & More — Get Yours Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for advent calendars! Although we fully recognize it’s the middle of September and the holiday season is still a couple of months away, it’s never too early to shop for the advent calendar you’ll be using this year. After all, advent calendars just have a way of making the holiday season more magical than it already is. If opening up a new beauty product each day sounds like just the way you want to count down to Christmas, we’ve got the one beauty advent calendar you should definitely get your hands on ASAP.

Lookfantastic’s Advent Calendar is one beauty lovers everywhere look forward to each year. It’s so popular, that it has sold out every year for the past few years. And given the number of amazing products included in this year’s calendar, we highly doubt it’s going to stay in stock for long. According to the brand, the 2022 advent calendar has its biggest worth value ever.

The calendar comes with 26 products that you’ll get to open over 25 days. Everything from makeup to skincare to hair care is included, and there’s a good mix of travel-size and full-size products. Some of the brands included in this year’s advent calendar include Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary, PMD, First Aid Beauty, Elemis, BeautyPro, Christophe Robin, and Rituals, to name a few.

If you get all products separately, you could end up spending over $500. But if you get the Lookfantastic Advent Calendar, you’ll get 26 products for just $120. That’s close to $400 in savings—a pretty incredible bargain, especially if you love trying out new beauty products.

Lookfantastic Advent Calendar 2022

Image: LOOKFANTASTIC

According to reviewers who bought the advent calendar last year, it’s well worth the money. As one wrote, “Each year I order these for myself and my two adult daughters. These are always a great value, and the packaging is always beautiful. This year has so many great products. It’s a well-rounded selection that anyone would be sure to love! Can’t go wrong!”

Another Lookfantastic shopper said they were “blown away” by the products, the gorgeous box and wrapping, and the amazing deal you get on must-have beauty. “I can’t wait to get my advent calendar and I’m especially looking forward to the Elemis and Paradoxx products. Stop thinking about it and just order it! You won’t be disappointed.”

The advent calendar will officially go on sale on October 1st, but you can pre-order it right now. Given its popularity, we highly suggest shopping early if it’s something you really want this year. There’s a good chance it will sell out long before December comes.

Nowadays it seems like there’s no shortage of advent calendars you can get. But if you are obsessed with all things beauty, Lookfantastic’s Advent Calendar for 2022 is the one to get.