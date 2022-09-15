Eva Longoria is Making the Case for This Supremely Versatile Fall Outwear Trend & We Found Styles Starting at $26

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria made the case for shackets before fall even started. One of the first signs that summer is almost over is the chilly nights. Yet a thick jacket is still too heavy to take out of the closet. Instead, try a shacket — it’s the ultimate transitional piece to add to your outerwear lineup. This wardrobe staple is a blend of a button-down shirt and jacket, and they’re seriously stylish and versatile. Shackets are perfect for layering thanks to their oversized fit, and they offer just enough warmth by themselves before the winter rolls around. It’s no surprise that Longoria flaunted the fall staple just in time for the cooler season. And we know so many other celebrities will follow, too, once the temperature drops. So, get ready for fall with these shacket styles on Amazon starting at just $26.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Astylish Women Corduroy Button Down

Image: Astylish/Amazon. Courtesy of Astylish/Amazon.

Give yourself a cute and comfy fit with this classic shacket at Amazon. It comes in over 30 shades and styles for just under $35.

Astylish Women Corduroy Button Down $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Uaneo Women’s Plaid Shacket

Image: Uaneo/Amazon. Courtesy of Uaneo/Amazon.

Flannels scream fall, so seal the deal on this $38 shacket that exudes foliage-inspired shades. The wool-like piece adds details to any outfit with its plaid pattern.

Uaneo Women's Plaid Shacket $29.99+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Dokotoo Women’s Corduroy Button Down

Image: Dokotoo/Amazon. Courtesy of Dokotoo/Amazon.

Neither corduroy nor a shacket will go out of style, so why not try this timeless shirt? With prices starting at $27, this corduroy shacket is an Amazon best-seller and has over 6,000 positive reviews.

Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down $27.19+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Plaid Shacket

Image: PRETTYGARDEN. Courtesy of PRETTYGARDEN.

Pretty Garden’s flattering shacket at Amazon offers great coverage. It’s slightly longer than the typical style, but that makes it even more suitable for those breezy days. Did we mention that it’s also only $26?

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Plaid Shacket $25.99+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

SHEWIN Women’s Long Sleeve Plaid Shacket

Image: SHEWIN/Amazon. Courtesy of SHEWIN/Amazon.

Shackets are meant for daily wear like this flannel button-down that’s an ideal choice for casual activities. All 16 styles are on sale, so snag this trendy shacket for a little less right now at Amazon.