Full, thick lashes make all the difference. It’s why we bothered learning how to perfect the art of applying mascara or falsies in the first place. If you want to grow your lashes, a brand new, one-of-a-kind lash serum just dropped and it’s one that should definitely be on your radar.

Augustinus Bader, the luxury clean beauty brand behind the cult-fave Rich Cream moisturizer that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle swear by, just launched The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum. It’s described as a 2-in-1 solution made for “long, lush lashes and full, face-defining brows.” The serum also provides brows and lashes with nourishment to strengthen, revitalize hair follicles, and support natural growth.

Truth be told, luxury skincare products don’t necessarily mean better. However, when a brand has so many celebrity fans like Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Demi Moore, Hailey Bieber, Courtney Cox, and Kim Kardashian, to name a few, you just know a product is going to be well worth the splurge.

Since the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum is made for brows and lashes, the brand created an applicator designed to work perfectly on both. It features a wider surface for brows and a thinner side for the lash line. The serum itself is 100% vegan and made without irritants, fragrances, GMOs, parabens, and other harmful ingredients.

The serum just launched so there aren’t any reviews just yet. However, the brand did do some clinical and user trials on 105 people and found that lash thickness increased by 40%, lash length increased by 34%, eyebrow thickness increased by 55%, and lashes and brows increased in moisture by 149%. Testers all across the board also agreed they saw results in as little as four weeks.

If you want to have the lashes and brows you’ve always dreamed of, be sure to snag Augustinus Bader’s new Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum today.