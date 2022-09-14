This Salma Hayek-Approved Haircare Line Reduces Hair Loss by 53%, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to celebrities with gorgeous hair, there are a few that come to mind: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Selma Hayeck. Luckily, these stars have been candid about sharing the beauty products that work for them. Hayek previously shared that her voluminous hair is credited to Aveda’s haircare products.

“Shampoo and conditioner, I change a lot. I like some Aveda ones, but I hear it’s important to keep changing your hair products. If my hair is really embarrassingly crazy, I put it in a ponytail,” Hayeck told The New York Times. Even though a traditional shampoo and conditioner combination will do the trick, adding a duo that combats hair loss and thinning is key if you’re aging or in the post-partum phase. That’s where the Invati Advanced System comes to help. The shampoo and conditioner assist with combating hair loss, starting at the source: The scalp.

Aveda’s exfoliating shampoo gently cleanses the scalp and removes dirt, grim, and product buildup. The brand explains that those who wear tight hairstyles, or who are experiencing post-partum and aging will benefit from the wash. And unlike other hair growth shampoos, this one leaves your strands soft and smooth after your rinse.

One shopper wrote that their hair growth has never been better. “I have been using this product for about three to four months now, and my hair has never been better. New growth has been coming in, which is exciting for me because I have thinning at the crown area. I would recommend this for those with the same issue. I’m worth the price! Smells awesome!”

Follow up your hair wash with Aveda’s thickener conditioner, which “instantly thickens” hair and leaves it with a weightless and conditioned look. The formula also helps to strengthen hair against future breakage thanks to the included amino acids that nourish strands from root to tip.

“I’ve been using this for about a year, and what a difference,” a reviewer said. “My thin fine hair seems to fill in better than the hair vitamins I take to accomplish the same result. I apply a tiny amount into my thinning areas, massage it around and use a regular conditioner on the ends. The result is noticeable! I stock up every time there’s a special. I can’t be without it.”