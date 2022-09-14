This Chic Chunky Sweater On Amazon Has Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews — & It’s On Sale For $23

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The official start of fall is right around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to get your wardrobe ready for the (thankfully!) much cooler days ahead. If a cute new sweater is at the top of your to-buy list, Amazon is the perfect place to shop. Not only can you find a wide variety options to keep you comfy and cozy all season long, you can find some super chic options for budget-friendly prices. In fact, we even found a shopper-loved sweater that’s on sale for an extra 40% off!

The Asvivid Chunky Turtleneck Sweater

on Amazon is a best-selling style with over 5,000 five-star reviews. It comes in over 10 colors and patterns including classics like black, navy, and khaki, as well as fun colorblock and animal print options. The sweater features a slouchy oversized fit that’s both comfy and flattering. Throw this on over a pair of leggings or your favorite pair of jeans for a cool, casual look that’s guaranteed to get all the compliments.

If you love the look, you don’t want to miss out on the amazing discount right now. The Asvivid Chunky Turtleneck Sweater is originally priced around $45, but there’s an extra 40% off coupon on Amazon that you can click to snag the sweater for just over $20. A sweater that cute for a price that good? Adding to cart now.

According to Amazon shoppers, these sweaters exceed expectations. As one reviewer wrote, “I am so pleasantly surprised! It’s cozy without being too bulky, the weave is beautiful and you cannot see through it in critical areas! I like it so much I just may order another!”

Numerous reviewers also said these sweaters get complimented all the time. “The first day I wore it, I received two compliments in the first hour!” said a five-star reviewer. “Super cute sweater.”

The sweater is also highly versatile. “Love this chunky sweater—looks great with jeans or leggings!” one reviewer said. They went on to say it wasn’t itchy or rough. It’s “just perfect.”

Again, the sweater

is on sale now for less than $25. Be sure to take advantage of that deal while you still can.