Celebrities have been divulging their beauty secrets forever, but ever since Instagram became popular, we’ve been clue into their favorites more and more. So, we’re all taking full advantage of A-list beauty secrets, especially when it’s an affordable product that has these celebs’ stamp of approval. One new item that should be added to your cart this week is the secret to Eva Mendes‘ voluminous and healthy-looking hair: a hair balm that transforms locks from drab to fab.

Mendes mentioned during an IG video that her lush locks are in part thanks to a hair balm from Hairstory. The clip shows the actress reaching for the brand’s balm and working it through her hair before putting it up in a wrap.

Hairstory’s Hair Balm is just what your haircare routine is missing. The balm eliminates the need for constant hot tool styling that damages the hair. Instead, the product helps to keep frizz at bay, making it a breeze to air dry your hair. It also claims to define and nourishes over-processed hair, too. So how does it work? The results start at the balm’s formula: It’s packed with proteins, glycerin and essential oils that are packed with hair-strengthening vitamins and proteins. No wonder the brand dubs it as skincare for your hair — it moisturizes and rejuvenates just like your favorite bottle of hyaluronic acid.

And when your balm is running low, instead of tossing it in the trash, you can grab a refill to make your bottle sustainable and cost-effective.

This hair balm has shoppers’ approval, as well. “Does wonders to make your hair look better than you thought it could by just using a wee bit and letting your hair air dry,” wrote one impressed reviewer. “It brings back the amazing curl in my hair and also gently nourishes it. I think I’m addicted,” wrote another.

Per the brand, the balm is excellent for those who want to skip blowdrying their strands. Just add some of the product after you rinse and work through your damp hair for a natural and frizz-free finish. You can also use it on dry strands to tame any flyaways and lock in the exact style you crafted.

“I have fine, thinning, straight, and color-treated hair,” explained one reviewer. “I use this product after washing as my go-to styling product whether I want to air dry (yes please–bring on the laziness) or decide to blow dry it straight. I also use it occasionally for when I need to tame some frizz or flyaways. Overall, my hair feels thicker when I use it as a styling product and it actually brings out some curl when I let it air dry in my otherwise mostly straight hair. But, I have noticed that when I pump too much for my hair, it’s a bit overkill and can really weigh it down. Have tried different amounts and found my groove — recommend others do the same if they have the same issue.”

So, not only does this balm moisturize, smooth, and tame, but it also makes hair appear thicker. What can’t this balm do?