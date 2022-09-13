This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Has a Revolutionary New Vitamin C Serum That Will Transform Your Skin in a Month — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your current vitamin C serum isn’t making your skin glow like you thought it would, it may be time to bring out the big guns — specifically The Exceptional Vitamin C Booster from Noble Panacea. This 4-week vitamin C treatment, loved by celebs like Jodie Comer, targets and vanishes all signs of photoaging including hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, and even loss of elasticity.

The Vitamin C Booster is formulated with more than 20% L-ascorbic acid encapsulated with Noble Panacea’s Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMV) Technology to ensure peak freshness and potency, as well as eight additional sources of vitamin C derived from natural extracts to protect against free radicals and environmental stressors that cause aging and pigmentation issues.

According to clinical trials, 97% of users say their skin tone and texture is more uniform, and appear energized, revitalized, and boosted. What’s more, the brand found that the serum can lead to a whopping 240% reduction in hyperpigmentation. You read that right. It’s all thanks to the science behind the brand. Along with L-Ascorbic Acid, active ingredients rich in vitamin C like Camu Camu extract, acerola extract, and Kakadu plum extract combine together to give your skin all of the nourishment it craves.

The serum is so advanced that it somehow has a programmed sequence so that the ingredients are released over time, so that your skin is treated throughout the night and well into the next day, versus just getting a pick-me-up upon application. Can you tell that a Nobel Prize-winning scientist is involved with the brand?

“Each OSMV is individually programmed to deliver active ingredients to the appropriate cell for absorption at the optimal moment at the optimal sequence,” the brand states on its site. “The targeted treatment of this Perpetual Potence triggers the continual regenerative capacity of skin cells, ensuring the ultimate complexion protection and maximum skin radiance well beyond application.”

The Booster also features upcycled white pine bark extract, which reduces melanin synthesis and inflammation and corrects the appearance of redness and age spots. Bye-bye, dark spots. Plus, there’s mullein flower extract included, which absorbs UV radiation and transforms it into visible light, thus giving your skin brightness and radiance.

Noble Panacea The Exceptional Vitamin C Booster

Image: Noble Panacea

Noble Panacea’s treatments come in packs that each of perfect doses. To use this vitamin C, simply open the dose and apply it to your clean face and neck daily. The formula is also cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-approved, and is housed in recyclable packaging.

The Exceptional Vitamin C Booster $160

(Also: Don’t forget to recycle your daily does by using the complimentary envelope that comes with each order!)