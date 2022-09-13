This Bestselling Orthopedic Dog Bed Is ‘Great for Older Dogs With Arthritic Joints’ & It’s On Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Although all dogs need a cozy place to rest their heads, older dogs with joint aches and pains need somewhere especially cozy to cuddle up. According to Amazon reviewers, the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

is the best dog bed for elderly pups because it cushions sore and tired joints and makes dogs feel like they’re floating on a cloud. And what dog doesn’t deserve that?

The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in five sizes — small, medium, large, extra-large, and 2XL — three of which are currently on sale (small, medium, and extra-large). The beds are made with high-density egg crate foam that evenly distributes your pet’s weight and provides maximum support where dogs need it most.

It’s also a “sofa-style” bed that features a bolster pillow on all four sides, which gives your dog a place to rest his head and feel like he’s sleeping in a nest. The bottom of the bed also has a non-skid pad attached so dogs have an easier time getting in and out.

Bedsure Orthopedic Small Dog Bed — $31.99, originally $49.99

The Bedsure dog bed has over 14,500 five-star reviews on Amazon from pet parents who say their dogs absolutely love their new cozy spot. One reviewer wrote, “My senior dog is 13 and I’ve been looking for a new bed for her for a while now. I needed something easy to clean since she’s having bladder problems and something soft yet firm enough to where she won’t be wobbly. This bed is perfect! I just throw a blanket for her to snuggle up with and she loves it. She fell asleep on it 10 minutes after I set it up.”

Another pet parent of a senior dog added, “Was looking for an orthopedic bed for my senior pup as it’s been getting harder for him to get out of bed. Ordered the medium size and fits him perfectly! He gets in and out without falling as it is steady enough for him to stand on. It’s cozy and cool for him. Also easy to clean!”

If you grab one of these bestselling beds now, you can save up to 36 percent depending on the size you choose. Your dog will thank you!

