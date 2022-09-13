Magnolia Bakery’s Famous Banana Pudding Now Comes in a Body Wash — & It’s Seriously Delectable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare just became even more of a guilty pleasure. Not only does it make our skin look its best, but now the newest skincare products come with formulas so good, you can almost eat them. Food-inspired beauty is definitely making its way into everyday cosmetics, from food-based ingredients to collaborations. It seriously becomes more delectable when it effortlessly improves our complexions. So if there’s anything to treat yourself with, it’s Tula’s latest product that will feed more than just your skincare cravings. The celeb-loved brand teamed up with New York City’s famous Magnolia Bakery to create a lavish body wash with the mouth-watering scent of the bakeshop’s beloved Banana Pudding. And don’t hesitate to add this to your cart because this dessert-inspired cleanser is a limited edition that won’t be in stock for long.

Take Care & Indulge Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator

This time around, our faces aren’t the only thing glowing. Tula’s Take Care & Indulge is a 2-in-1 body wash and exfoliator that deeply cleanses our skin for a brighter look. It buffs away dead skin with its lemon peel and banana extracts.

Clinical reviews agreed that the banana pudding cleansing wash doesn’t dry out the skin like other exfoliators. This $36 body polish also features a powerful blend of age-defying ingredients that gently exfoliate to reveal a smooth, radiant, and even tone.

One reviewer added, “I usually never buy things like this. So glad I did! It smells delicious and feels great on the skin!”

Although it may be unusual at first, food-infused skincare offers a delightful treat to your skin. So, try Tula and Magnolia Bakery’s latest body wash that will leave your skin buttery soft and glowing.