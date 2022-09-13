This Helen Mirren-Approved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Bold New Print in 5 Styles & We Want Them All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that we love finding celebrity-approved brands that are actually affordable and attainable to those who don’t walk the red carpet. One brand that we can’t get enough of is Cariuma. The sustainable shoe brand redefined the meaning of “cool sneakers,” but with a twist. Each pair is created with sustainable, recycled materials that don’t sacrifice style or comfort.

Cariuma is known for its extremely comfortable and well-made shoes, and it’s no wonder why celebrities like Helen Mirren love them. And even though the brand already has a ton of best-sellers, they just added a new leopard print to the collection. The wild pattern comes in men’s and women’s sizes and various styles. Ahead, see the latest launch.

Even though this pair of shoes is made with suede, they are completely lightweight and supportive of your feet. According to Cariuma, the shoes “features lightweight cushion technology, the perfectly-weighted rubber sole, and classic cap-toe design for a crazy-comfy, go-to look.”

These sneakers are made for comfort and style. The shoes have Cariuma’s latest print and the same exceptional craftsmanship that the brand’s best-sellers are known for. “These are hands down the best sneakers I’ve ever owned. They’re not my first pair of Cariumas — and I love those too — but the print on these is just awesome. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on them and wear them constantly!” a reviewer exclaimed.

These new OCA canvas shoes are for any season. The versatile and “neutral” print is for year-round wear. The shoes are crafted with 100 percent vegan insoles, with organic mamona oil and cork. And the shoes are so comfortable that shoppers can’t get enough of them. One called the pair the “most comfortable sneakers,” before adding, “I have ordered high tops before, and they have never been comfortable. These are not only extremely well made and nice looking, they are cushioned and very comfortable!”