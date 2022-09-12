Costco Is Selling a ‘Friends’-Themed Advent Calendar & Could We BE Any More Excited?!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter if your presents came from a gas station or if you get a visit from the Holiday Armadillo instead of Santa Claus — Christmas is all about the people you spend it with. Now, you can enjoy the countdown to Dec. 25 with your friends Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey because Costco is selling Friends: The Official Advent Calendar! Could we BE any more excited?!

Instagram user @costcobuys spotted the Friends-themed advent calendar at Costco, sharing a video of it yesterday. The green box is covered in cute references from the show, like Marcel the Monkey wearing a Santa hat and presents addressed to all the characters. The calendar includes 25 days of surprises, including mini books, little mementos from the iconic ‘90s series, and more, for just $18.99. (*Enter Janice’s “Oh. My. GOD!” here.*)

“This Friends advent calendar is PERFECT for any fans of the show!” @cotscobuys captioned the video. “Revisit iconic moments from the show with mini books, mementos, and more! Grab this for $18.99 at Costco!”

The video — set to “I’ll Be There for You,” of course — shows a sneak peek inside, where you can open little boxes decorated with Monica’s purple door with the gold frame, a turkey wearing sunglasses, stockings, pictures from the show, and a coffee cup from Central Perk. There are 45 keepsakes in total, including trivia games, stationery, and more fun items for fans.

“Nostalgic and entertaining, Friends: The Official Advent Calendar is an exclusive must-have for any Friends fan,” the back of the calendar states. “It’s the perfect way to capture memories from the series as you celebrate the holidays with this timeless collection.”

No matter if you’ve just seen Friends for the first time or you’ve been a fan since it’s Sept. 1994 debut, this calendar is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with little presents each day from your favorite series.

One fan commented, “I want this even though we don’t celebrate Christmas lol,” which — that’s totally fine! Use it to countdown to another holiday or simply open each box as a daily surprise for yourself.

And if you don’t have a Costco membership? No worries — you can get a similar Friends-themed advent calendar on Amazon.

The 2021 version of Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, Volume 2, which

is also filled with surprises from the iconic moments in the series. This one has things like paper ornaments, recipe cards, a pocket calendar, and pictures. It’ll make waiting for the holidays that much more fun!

