This Pretty Kitchen Tool Keeps Herbs Fresh for an Amazing 3 Weeks & It’s 18% Off Right Now

It’s so frustrating (not to mention wasteful and expensive) to have to throw out fresh produce because it goes bad before we get a chance to use it. Fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, dill, and mint are especially prone to spoil because so often recipes call for just a bit — and we simply don’t get a chance to prepare enough meals to use them all! So when we heard about a kitchen gadget that can keep herbs fresh for up to three weeks, we had to check it out.

The Novart Herb Keeper and Saver is an elegantly designed glass container that hydrates and protects greens, herbs, and some vegetables. Its XXL size (4.7″ diameter, 12.2″ tall) offers nearly twice the amount of storage as many other herb keepers and allows you to fit multiple different herbs inside at the same time. Fill to the water level marked at the bottom of the container (and replace the water every few days), and store the entire gadget in your refrigerator to keep herbs and greens fresh for up to three weeks!

Perfect for asparagus, parsley, cilantro, dill, rosemary, mint, tarragon, kale, and any other herbs you might cook with, the tall, spacious glass interior has a stainless steel core around which your herbs are placed. They are suspended in a BPA-free cup that allows for breathable airflow, which in turn maximizes the longevity of herbs. The removal cup also includes a rung so that you hang it directly from the container for easy access to your fresh herbs and greens.

Novart XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver — $32.95 (from 39.95)

“It seriously increases the life span of any and all herbs that I store in this,” one Amazon shopper raves. “I normally use it for herbs but it is big enough to be used to store asparagus as well. It is very simple to use. Out of numerous herb keepers that I have tried, this one is absolutely the best. It will change the way you cook and drastically increase your use of fresh herbs in your diet, which is never a bad thing for both health and flavor.”

“Nice design and works well,” notes another shopper. “The container is well built, sturdy and looks a lot nicer in my fridge than the plastic cup that I use to keep my herbs/asparagus in.”

A kitchen gadget that looks pretty, works great, will save you time and money, and will help you eat healthier?