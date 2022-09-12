If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Excited about that brand-new pair of super cool sneakers you just got, but terrified to actually wear them anywhere? What if they get dirty? Or scuffed?! We feel you. It’s almost physically painful when a pristine pair of pumped-up kicks get a smudge. But that fabulous footwear deserves to be worn! So, what’s a girl to do? Put them on, lace them up, strut your stuff — and be prepared with an easy way to clean your sneakers when they inevitably get a scuff or stain with this genius sneaker cleaning tool Amazon shoppers are raving about.

Quick, convenient, and effective, SneakERASERS Instant Sneaker Cleaner are little round sponges that will make pesky scuff marks and dirt stains instantly disappear from your shoes’ and sneakers’ soles and midsoles. This miracle for sneakerheads is activated with water; you just buff gently for maximum cleaning power. The softer and smoother you swipe and rub, the easier the marks come off. The unique dual-layer technology with powerful micro-scrubbers is designed to remove tough marks, scuffs, and dirt on any sole, especially smooth white soles.

During use, the white side of the sponge will naturally disintegrate; simply use the orange side to quickly swipe away any remnants off your shoe.

If the spongers begin to dry, simply add more water to reactivate fully. SneakERASERS are also reusable — the smoother the sole, the longer the sponges last. Plus, the small size means you can throw one in your bag for emergency scuff and dirt removal so your sneaks always look out-of-the-box fresh.

SneakERASERS Instant Sneaker Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon.

“I had imagined a perfect product that restores all of my sneakers midsoles to their original new, white condition,” notes one happy shopper on Amazon. “After coming across this product, I gave it a try and was so impressed by the results from the first pair, that I kept on buffing my entire collection of sneakers. … Even my grossest pair of sneakers that I use for frisbee golf in the MUD, came out much, much brighter than they ever have from throwing in the washing machine and cleaning with a tooth brush. Wow!!!”

Another thankful SneakERASERS customer noted she’ll be including a sponge in her travel bag from now on, raving, “I just brought 5 pairs of shoes back to life!”