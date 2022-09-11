This ‘Silent’ Nail Drill With Over 74,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Scared Dogs’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all dog owners: we all know the struggle of trying to trim your pup’s nails. They’re either too jumpy, too scared, or think the nail drill or clipper is an enemy. We don’t blame them: they’re loud and kinda scary! We’ve tried to calm them down, but it’s a very hard task to do. We’re near the point of giving up on having our veterinarians do it for us or a groomer. But that’s more money we don’t want to spend! It’s a vicious cycle.

But thanks to Amazon, we may have found an easy-to-use, money-saving tool that over 70,000 Amazon dog owners have left reviews on (with predominantly positive reviews!) The best part? It’s on rare sale for only $30 right now.

The Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder

is a safe and silent grinding tool that allows you to trim your dog’s nails with ease and precision. With two speeds and three grinding options, this adjustable trimmer helps you take your time or hurry when it comes to your dog’s nails. Let’s face it; our dogs can get quite nervous when we go to trim their nails. However, with the low noise and vibration, it can be a more calming experience for them!

Per the brand, you only need to use this with three steps. First, they recommend accustoming your dog to the sound and smell to avoid any fearful reactions. Next, you choose the port you wish to work with and gently place the grinder on their nails. Then, make sure to reward them every single time as an act of positive reinforcement.

With nearly 75,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, it’s become a quick staple amongst dog parents. One Amazon shopper said, “The most silent grinder in the market. The first one I bought with different brand is loud & scares my small dog. Highly recommended.”

Another shopper added that it’s “perfect for scared dogs,” saying, “My girl was a little nervous at first bc she sensed I was about to do something to her paws. I turned it on and she cocked her head to the side and gently leaned it to give it a good sniff. When I touched her nail she scrambled to get away but after having my friend hold her, give her pets and treats I was able to successfully grind ALL her nails with no problem. I’ve since used the grinder with no issues all by myself.”

