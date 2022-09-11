This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines.

Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon, we found a must-have set that’s 17 percent off for a very limited time.

The Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Cream & Collagen Body Lotion Skin Care Set

is a hydrating and anti-aging skincare set that lets you firm sagging skin, wrinkles, fine lines, and more. Both effective and versatile, this bestselling set can help with so many skin concerns people have (and works with any skin type!) While we’ve raved about the retinol cream in the past, we need to talk more about it. The retinol cream is said to help decrease the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, and more. Along with that, the collagen lotion tightens, firms, and smooths skin wherever it’s applied.

In the retinol cream, there are a bunch of soothing ingredients like green tea, aloe vera, and ferulic acid. Two of these ingredients are in the collagen cream, along with chamomile and collagen.

Per the brand, you can apply this on your face and body, wherever you please, and have skin concerns.

Now, with over 60,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, shoppers can’t get enough of this set! One Amazon shopper called it a “miracle potion,” saying, “I didn’t know what to expect at this price, but this unscented body lotion is truly moisturizing. I know about hyaluronic acid and have used facial creams with it for years, but for full-body application this big tub is perfect. I keep it right by the shower and apply it while I’m still damp. It bonds that water right to you! Reordering for sure.”

Another shopper added that they saw smoother skin in only three days, saying, “I must say, so far…I love it!!!! I have been using this cream all over for about 4 days. My face is glowing and I see an undeniable difference on my chest!!! I really cant believe it, I was skeptical!!”

