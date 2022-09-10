This Cat Calming Spray Is an Under-$25 Tool to Relieve Your Pet’s Anxiety Quickly & Easily

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’ve had cats your whole life or just welcomed a kitten or two to your family, most cats show a bit of anxiety. Some cats are naturally anxious, and you can try a lot to calm them down. with cat nip, scratching their backs, or silly toys. However, there’s typically a setting where your cats will always be anxious, either at a vet’s office or when they first come to your house. This can come with a lot of unwanted behaviors that you want to nip in the bud sooner rather than later. Luckily, we found an anxiety0reducing tool that can help alleviate this problem.

Chances are that you’ve seen your vet spray something on a towel as they put it over your cat or dog carrier, calming down your pet almost magically. Well, it may be pretty darn close to magic, but it’s actually a spray you can buy on Amazon for less than $25!

Courtesy of FELIWAY FELIWAY.

The FELIWAY Classic Cat Calming Pheromone Spray

is a vet-recommended, anxiety-relieving spray specifically designed to curb stress-related symptoms in your cat. Both easy-to-use and super-effective, this calming spray can help eliminate behaviors like urine spraying, scratching, hiding, and overall fearful or anxious behavior. Per the brand, nine out of 10 cats showed an improvement in urine spraying, so you know this comes quite recommended!

Now how does this work? We were wondering too. Also, per the brand, all you have to do is spray the spray on surfaces they sleep on, and what happens is quite simple. The cat takes in the pheromones, sending calming messages to their brain, easing unwanted behaviors.

With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, so many cat owners swear by this spray for their furry babies. One Amazon shopper gleefully said, “My cat is pretty good with traveling, and I learned that recently. I was concerned about my move and how he would do. His blanket in the carrier got a few spritzes of this, and it made him so relaxed and he even came out and hung out with us as we drove! No panicky meowing or anything! He ate and used his box! A 17-hour drive and hotel stay went very smoothly.”

Another shopper said it’s “like a miracle,” saying, “So I sprayed the bedding in the carrier about 15 minutes before getting the cat in, he is old and didn’t fight me this time; still I was concerned as to how he would behave at the vets. Incredibly, he was pretty calm… My only wish is to have known about this product before, it would have made my life – and my cats’ life – much easier.”

