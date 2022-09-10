Salma Hayek’s Iconic Pout Is Thanks to This Hydrating $20 Lipstick That Customers Call Their ‘Ride or Die’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Salma Hayek‘s skincare and beauty routines, we wanna know all the details. And we finally figured out what she has worn for her iconic pout (and it’s only $20!)

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Hayek gave fans a glimpse into her holy grail products, from talking about her line Nuance

to the lipstick she adores. On her chill days, she keeps it simple with foundation and lipstick, but for the red carpet, she does that and so much more. But Hayek revealed with lipstick she adores wearing, saying, “I love the lip colors and textures of the Clinique Pop line. I just discovered them.”

And we just discovered her go-to! And it’s so much cheaper than you’d expect.

The Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick is a rich and hydrating lipstick and lip primer that thousands swear by for their go-to lip look. Both luxurious and bold, this velvety lippie comes in six different colors, both in satin and shimmering finishes.

Free of parabens and phthalates, you apply this smoothing lipstick like you would with any other lip product. So if you’ve been looking for a “your natural lips but better” type of subtle lipstick, this may be your holy grail.

We know one thing for sure, and that a bunch of Sephora and Ulta shoppers call this their “holy grail.” One Sephora shopper called it her “holy grail, ride or die!!” They added, “This lipstick in Beige Pop is my ultimate “nude lips.” The color is just perfect, and the formula is one of the best out there!! It feels great, it wears great, and I keep repurchasing. I hope they never stop making this lipstick!!”

Another Sephora shopper added, “Absolute favourite Clinique Pop colour. Nice and rich, doesn’t dry out, and stains your lips nicely too!”

Along with Sephora, you can snag this lipstick at Ulta and the Clinique website.

