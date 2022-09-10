This Innovative $20 Cat Pooper Scooper Eliminates the Mess From Cleaning Out Litter Boxes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All cat owners know the dread of cleaning the litter box (unless you caved and got an automatic litterbox everyone says they want to get!) When you’re cleaning your cat’s litterbox, it gets messy. And it gets messy super quickly. Between stray pellets falling out of the scooper and onto the floor, the smell invading the whole house, and dust penetrating your nose: cleaning the litterbox is the worst chore.

However, we may have found an innovative and affordable tool that eliminates the mess and precious time from scooping for so long!

Courtesy of Neater Neater.

Neater Scooper Cat Litter Sifter in Tan $19.99 on Amazon.com

The Neater Scooper Cat Litter Sifter

is an innovative pooper scooper that eliminates the mess that happens when you’re cleaning out your cat’s litter box. Both easy to use and sanitary, this all-in-one and innovative system make cleaning the litter a quick chore you can knock out in half the time.

Per the brand, this scooper mainly works with clumping litter but is not compatible with pellet litter, and you can easily use one disposable bag for the waste of up to two cats. Also, per the brand, using this is much easier than you think. You start by lining the bag on your scooper with a bag, filling in all four corners. You start scooping the clumps and turning it upward to put it in the waste bin. It’s literally that easy.

With nearly 7,000 reviews on Amazon, many love this invention. One shopper said, “If you wanna save time BUY THIS PRODUCT!” They added, “Having to clean out the litter is such a drag, but not anymore with this littler scooper that uses a mini bag to collect your cat’s waste.” Another shopper simply added, “This is so easy to use and convenient. Bags are in the bottom. Sturdy and well built.”

