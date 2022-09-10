This $13 Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask With Over 43,000 Reviews Has Been Called ‘Liquid Gold’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you have short hair or long hair, damaged hair, or hair that’s trying to grow naturally healthy, we always take care of our hair. There’s a reason our conditioner bottles are always running so low; it’s because we love that healthy shine to our hair! However, after years of box dye and straighteners, most conditioners don’t cut it. That’s when we scour the internet for something that’ll fit the bill.

We’ve found royal-approved hair tools and affordable collagen products, but now we found an affordable argan oil hair mask that shoppers call a “holy grail” for their damaged hair. The best part? It was only $13!

The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask

is a deep conditioning and hydrating hair mask that’s perfect for any hair type. Both restoring and easy to use, this detangling hair mask is said to repair damaged hair while promoting natural hair growth. Packed with a bunch of vitamins and oils like argan oil, this hair mask has become a staple in so many people’s hair care routines.

Per the brand, you apply the cream mask like you would your conditioner and leave it in for five minutes.

With over 43,000 reviews on Amazon alone and with a 4.5 out of five-star rating, this mask is as loved as it gets by Amazon customers. One Amazon shopper called it “liquid gold,” saying, “I have always struggled with really dry, frizzy hair. I have used MANY different products with either no results or it left my hair feeling sticky and gross. This is not one of those products…I will continue to buy this and tell everyone I know to buy it!!”

Another shopper added, “Holy grail! My fluffy, frizzy, broken, dry, damaged, brittle hair was absolutely awful, so awful I wanted to shave my head and start over. I took the chance on ordering this and I’m so glad that I did because this hair mask made my hair feel insanely soft… TRY THIS NOW. See that little add to cart button? Do it! Super pleasant smelling too, it’s light but fresh and clean. Definitely my new favorite hair care product!”

