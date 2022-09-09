Hurry! Chewy Is Having a Rare Bogo 50% Off Sale on Halloween Costumes, Toys & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people might say it’s silly to spend money on your pets for Halloween. To them, we can only say this: LIVE A LITTLE! After all, nothing brings more joy to our lives on a daily basis than our pets, and when you add a fun holiday celebration to the mix, well, the combination is pretty much priceless. Besides, you don’t have to break the bank to get your pets into the spirit of the season. Right now, Chewy is having a huge buy one, get one 50% off mix and match sale on tons of adorable pet Halloween costumes, toys, treats, and more. Wether you have a guinea pig, dog, cat, or all three, you’ll be able to save big on these adorable Halloween options for pets at Chewy.

Goody Box Halloween Dog Toys & Treats

You wouldn’t give a kid just one piece of candy for Halloween, so why stop with just one treat when it comes to your dog? This Goody Box is packed to the gills with toys, treats, and more.

Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar for Dogs

Halloween advent calendars should definitely be a thing, so we’re glad that dogs are doing their part to bring this trend to the mainstream.

Lion Mane Dog & Cat Costume

How adorable is this Lion Mane costume for dogs and cats? No one would ever guess that your pet was secretly a sweetie and not as ferocious as an actual lion. Or so your pet thinks.

Halloween Jack-o-Lantern Cardboard Cat House

Cardboard cat scratchers are usually an eyesore, but this Jack-O-Lantern shaped cat house and scratcher combo is as cute as the rest of your Halloween decor.

My First Halloween Bone Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

We love an excuse for a celebration, so why not a “My First Halloween” party for your beloved new dog? There’s a toy for that!

Bumblebee Guinea Pig Costume

Don’t let dogs and cats have all the fun. After all, just look at how cute this bumblebee guinea pig Halloween costume is. If you have a guinea pig and don’t get this…well, that would be truly scary.

