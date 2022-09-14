The Best Places to Buy Halloween Pet Costumes Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s spookier than ghosts, zombies, vampires, and ghouls all wrapped up into one? Not finding the perfect pet Halloween costume for your favorite furred or feathered friend, of course! We get goosebumps just thinking of the horror. After all, nothing takes the bite out of the scariest season of the year like seeing a cute dog or cat all dressed up in a fancy, freaky, or funny Halloween pet costume — it can be a relief when the night starts to get too spooky.

Luckily, these days there are a lot of unique pet costume options out there, from pet shops and big box stores to Amazon and beyond. Take a look at some of our favorite pet Halloween costumes below. Once you choose your pet’s costume, it’ll be all the easier to decide on what you’ll be dressing up as this year, too!

Amazon

Courtesy of Kawasalle.

As usual, you can find pretty much everything on Amazon. This pet costume

reminds us of a classic Halloween movie featuring a possessed, murderous doll whose name rhymes with “Yucky.” Whether or not your dog gets the reference is another matter entirely, but they’ll certainly stir up chills in this thrilling pet costume.

Deadly Doll Dog Costume Kawasalle $18.79 Buy now Sign Up

Chewy

Courtesy of Disney.

Chewy has costumes for all sorts of pets. Whether you have a small, medium, or large dog, they can all join in on the Halloween fun with this Hocus Pocus-inspired pet costume. Your pet will wear a simple black onesie, but riding on top are three dolls that look just like those wicked Sanderson Sisters.

Disney Hocus Pocus Ride-On Sanderson Sisters Dog & Cat Costume $21.99 Buy now Sign Up

Target

California Costumes.

Target has always had great Halloween costumes for people, and their pet costume selection is no joke, either. How cute is this monarch butterfly dog costume?

California Costumes Monarch Butterfly Pet Costume $38.91 Buy now Sign Up

Petco

Courtesy of Petco.

Petco is where the pets go, so it makes sense it would be where they go for Halloween costumes, too. They’ve obviously got costumes for dogs and cats, but how adorable is this Guinea Pig Halloween costume that makes your small pet look like a crunchy taco? According to reviewers, it works for small kittens, too.

Bootique Taco Costume for Small Animals $8.99 Buy now Sign Up

PetSmart

Courtesy of PetSmart.

PetSmart has lots of pet Halloween costumes, but what we especially love is how many of their costumes work for dogs and cats. They also have a more inclusive size range than most human clothing retailers — this bumblebee pet costume comes in sizes X-Small to 2XL.

Thrills & Chills™ Halloween Bee Dog & Cat Costume $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: