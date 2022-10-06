If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon

that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event happening on October 11 and 12.

The Wild Growth hair oil

at Amazon specifically tackles dry, tangled, and hard-to-manage hair. And yes, we’re talking about uncontrollable frizz, split ends, and heat damage. Its ingredients include olive oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil which help to instantly soften, hydrate, and condition your locks for a silky smooth finish. Best of all, this hair oil works best at filling in balding areas, from the top of your head to your eyebrows. As a whole, the plant-based formula promotes thick, longer tresses for all hair types.

Wild Growth Hair Oil

Image: Wild Growth. Courtesy of Wild Growth.

According to shoppers, the hair growth oil is seriously good for such a low-priced deal. “For what this oil costs, I had zero expectations. I was losing hair due to a new medication I have to take, and willing to try anything. I love the results and my hair is growing back, as well as super silky and healthy,” said a reviewer. “When I look at other products that cost 6x more I feel fortunate to have found this.”

Hair stylists recommend this hair oil as well, per a reviewer: “I contacted my old hairdresser and she recommended this. I gave it a shot and noticed a change in my hair just after a week. It’s definitely growing and helping it feel much more moisturized and healthy.”

Keep in mind, this hair growth oil should be applied three times per week with only a few drops for about a month. For the best results, use the hair product after showering and applying shampoo.

So, start taking the steps towards healthier hair with Wild Growth’s hair oil

on Amazon today.

