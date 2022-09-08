If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, you can say good riddance to wrinkles. And even though the lines on our skin are a normal way of aging, these creases don’t leave you with a healthy, clear complexion like you once had. Instead of surgical procedures, there are natural ways to fade the lines on our skin. And we’ve found one particular one that’s a whole lot cheaper. Biotulin has a remedy for fine lines called Hydrolon Magic Loose Powder . Luckily, it’s on sale right now for just under $40. Plus, did we mention that this brand supposedly has the royal stamp of approval? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly swear by the brand’s other Botox-like product, so it’s guaranteed this makeup powder will be just as beloved.

The secret to this magic powder is the small liquid pearls that contain the wrinkle-reducing agent, biotulin. According to the brand, it’s a blend of active ingredients like spilanthol, hyaluronic acid, and blady grass that minimizes fine lines and hydrates skin within an hour. However, the main component is spilanthol that’s a natural botox alternative. It helps to relax facial muscles, which causes facial lines to disappear wherever it’s applied.

The Hydrolon Magic Loose Powder from Biotulin can be used either as a foundation or setting powder. The former will smooth and soften your complexion, while the latter can be applied to create a flawless matte finish. Best of all, it stays invisible on the face and won’t settle into creases. The face powder comes with a velour powder puff that makes touch-ups easy wherever you go. However, a beauty blender or makeup brush also works just as well to achieve that blemish-free face.

