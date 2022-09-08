If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end, and this time of year is always bittersweet. But before you say goodbye to the beach and warm weather, take advantage of The Foggy Dog’s end-of-summer sale. The pet brand, which appeared on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2021, is famous for its chic patterns and designs that will make your pup feel like she’s ready to walk on a runway rather than in the park.

The Foggy Dog currently has a handful of summer items on sale, and a bunch of them have already sold out. So if you see something you like, act fast before it disappears forever. And as if you needed another great reason to shop the sale, The Foggy Dog will donate a half pound of food to rescue shelters across America for every purchase that’s made.

The brand’s seahorse print, which is still a new arrival, is all on sale, including this adorable preppy bow collar that comes in sizes ranging from extra-small to large. And you can even choose if you want a small or large bow (which is removable).

The seahorse bandana is also on sale for 50% off. It’s made out of a breathable 100% cotton fabric and cut in a triangular shape so there’s no need to fold over and add extra bulk when tying it around your pup’s neck. And when it’s time to wash, just throw it into your washing machine on a cold cycle and air dry flat.

The Foggy Dog’s Wildwood bow tie was designed in collaboration with Rifle Paper Co. It slides onto most standard-sized collars and is available in two sizes (small and large). You can pick one up for more than 50% off the original $19 listing price.

Even though the St. Frank Chevron Kilim bow tie collar was part of The Foggy Dog’s summer collection, the colors and pattern are still perfect for fall. It’s made with soft natural fabric, making it a great buy for dogs with sensitive skin, and the luxe metal hardware is flashy without being over-the-top.

Pick something up for yourself from The Foggy Dog end-of-summer sale, too! The Plant Lady scrunchie adds an adorable pop of color to any outfit and the green and bronze colorway is ideal for spring, summer, and also fall.

And the Flax Lines scrunchie is also a fun addition to your hair accessories collection. It features neutral tones that go with everything in your wardrobe, and you can buy your pup a few Flax Lines accessories to match!

The Foggy Dog sale won’t last forever, so if you see something you and your dog can’t live without, grab it now while supplies last!