Birkenstock’s TikTok-Viral Clogs Come in a Complete Shearling Version & They Look So Comfy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Like any popular trend, it will take over every part of your daily life for a time. And if there’s one that we keep seeing this fall, then it’s the famous Birkenstock Boston Clogs that’s selling out everywhere. TikTok has dubbed this viral style as the official fall shoe. So, it’s no surprise that Nordstrom bought back a complete shearling version of TikTok’s latest fad. The Boston Big Buckle Shearling Clog is the cozy update that’ll prepare you for the chilly months to come. It’s guaranteed to keep your feet warm, whether with socks or not. These shearling clogs are a bit pricer than the classic Boston Clogs, as it retails for about $35 more. However, its supreme comfort makes it worth its total cost of $190. Don’t hesitate to add them to your cart because there’s only a matter of time before this teddy-style version will be out of stock too.

Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Shearling Clog

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Boston Big Buckle Shearling Clog $190 Buy now Sign Up

The Boston Big Buckle Shearling Clog is crafted with 100 percent real shearling that screams exceptional comfort. Best of all, the plush material is also moisture-wicking — in case your feet sweat from all the coziness. They come in either a cream or black hue, along with a fashionable platform sole.

And besides its lining, the only difference between the original and these warmer clogs is the addition of a big buckle in the former. Many reviewers noted that this full shearling footwear tends to run narrow, but its adjustable buckle can make it feel more spacious. Either way, both Boston Clog options will make you want to wear them all day. One shopper even said, “I could walk in them for hours.”

So, snag the Boston Big Buckle Shearling Clog to take your comfort and style to the next level this fall. Check out below for the other shearling version of Birkenstock’s Boston Clog that shoppers also are in love with.

Boston Shearling Lined Clog

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

If you prefer a little less fuzziness, then opt for these Boston Shearling Lined Clogs. This alternative pair features a soft material in its interior. Plus, it’s a cheaper alternative at $170 and comes in so many pretty shades.