If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The idea of pajamas is simple enough: they’re comfy clothes that you wear to bed in the hopes that the comfiness of the fabric helps you get the best night of rest possible. However, finding a good set of PJs is much harder than you’d think. If you’re like me and sleep hot, or get itchy easily, you surely know the struggle of figuring out what to wear to bed. After all, nothing’s worse than tossing and turning all night long.

Suffice it to say, I’ve done my fair share of searching for a quality pair of PJs that won’t leave me sweating, itching, tossing, or turning. And this venture led me to a top-rated set from Amazon that reviewers swear is so comfy and cooling, that they could “live in” them. In fact, this set of PJs has a whopping 8,000+ perfect reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Ekouaer is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Pajamas in Blue Polka Dot

When it comes to how brutally honest the modern-day consumer is, clothes rarely get better marks than those. They’re so high-quality, they even have the stamp of approval from hot sleepers .

“These pajamas exceeded my expectations by a mile,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They’re made out of the most cool, heavenly knit material that is just slinky enough. They drape beautifully on my body and don’t bind me whatsoever. These are the only pajamas I can sleep in without waking up in the middle of the night and tearing off because I’m bound or otherwise bothered by the bunching of fabric. I kid you not, as soon as I get home from work I track these down and put them on.”

Blue Polka Dot Ekouaer Pajamas $From $22 Buy now Sign Up

Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Pajamas in Black

The silky-smooth PJs are made of a mix of viscose and elastane, which are both known for their cooling and sweat-wicking capabilities. The unique blend allows for reviewers to wear the set with ease, even when they usually experience itchiness when trying out other sleepwear.

“Having suffered from eczema all my life, I finally decided to search for comfy sleep clothes that don’t make me itchy & scratchy all night,” wrote one reviewer. “These PJs are well-made, with a jersey-like material that doesn’t wrinkle and has bounce. Very comfy!!”

Ekouaer Pajamas in Black $From $22 Buy now Sign Up

Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Pajamas in Plaid

Better yet: these PJs come in so many different colors and patterns, like baby blue polka dot or classic black and red plaid. There are nearly 40 options to choose from! This makes it easy for you to find something to your taste (or, if you’re gifting the PJs to somebody, find a set in their taste).

Starting at just $22, these PJs would make great gifts for the whole family. Get them for each member of the fam to wear on holidays. Sizes range from XS to XXL and each set is designed to lay loosely on your body so that you won’t feel restricted or overwhelmed.

Ekouaer Pajamas in Plaid $From $22 Buy now Sign Up

Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Pajamas in Leopard

Shoppers are adamant: once you try a pair of Ekouaer PJs, they’ll be the “last pajama brand purchase.”

If you need to stock up on Ekouaer clothing, head over to the brand’s site where you can shop some items for up to 60 percent off.