Reese Witherspoon Made The Case For This Fall Staple Before Summer Even Ended — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $36

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jacket season is upon us, and there’s one particular style that is always in season. Jean jackets are one of the most essential transitional pieces to have in your closet for next season. Reese Witherspoon even made a case for this fall staple before summer ended. The actress was spotted in a denim jacket while in New York City a week ago, and now we’re convinced everyone needs one, too. Her classic denim fit reminds us how practical they are — dressed up or down.

Best of all, they keep you warm and match pretty much anything. And yes, they even go with jeans for a Candian tuxedo moment. There’s a denim jacket for every style, from dark wash to light wash or oversized to cropped. Lucky for you, we’ve found an assortment of jean jackets starting at just $36. So, it’s time to update your go-to pieces with a jean jacket that will last you for the changing of seasons and maybe even forever.

Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Denim Jacket

Image: Riders by Lee Indigo. Courtesy of Riders by Lee Indigo.

Amazon ranks this jean jacket as its bestseller, and it has over 23,000 positive reviews that can vouch for it. Customers rave that this comfy jacket has “the most amazing fit ever” and it’s “so comfortable, easy to clean, and versatile.” It comes in various colors and styles with prices starting at $31, but this dark-wash shade is just $36 right now.

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket $31.02+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Gap Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell

Image: Gap. Courtesy of Gap.

Begin fall with this light-wash denim that exudes a soft yet effortlessly cool look. Gap’s Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell is typically worth nearly $80, but it’s marked down right now, so they’re even cheaper! Get this jean jacket for just under $40 in either its regular, tall, or petite size.

Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell $39.00, originally $79.95 Buy now Sign Up

MANGO Cotton Denim Jacket

Image: MANGO. Courtesy of MANGO.

Darker denim shades stay in style, like this denim jacket from Mango. And better yet, this coat comes in plenty of other colors like white, pink, black, or a medium wash that are all available for $60.

Cotton denim jacket $59.99 Buy now Sign Up

Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket

Image: Levi’s. Courtesy of Levi's.

Now, you never have to shop from the men’s section for a looser frame. Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket delivers an oversized fit that’s long and spacious. Plus, its size makes it a great pick for layering clothes underneath. Hurry, though, because this non-stretch jean jacket is 30 percent off at Nordstrom for a limited time.

Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket $98 Buy now Sign Up

Old Navy Tapered Jean Jacket

Image: Old Navy. Courtesy of Old Navy.

Put a vintage spin on your denim collection with this Old Navy jean jacket. It features drop-shoulder sleeves and non-stretch material that sticks to tradition.