This $14 Shampoo With Over 70,000 Reviews ‘Works Wonders’ for Eliminating Dandruff & Fungal Acne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are one of the many who have dandruff, you know how rough it can be. Per Mayo Clinic, dandruff is a common but “mild form of seborrheic dermatitis,” with symptoms like skin flakes on your hair, itchy scalp, and scaling. It causes such a nuisance, making you worry about flakes all around your head and if you’re itching your head too much.

While it’s a very common problem, many people struggle to find the right haircare products. Either one’s too gentle, or one’s too drying, and it can get tiring. But over 70,000 reviews have led us to a powerful option that so many can’t live without for controlling their dandruff.

Courtesy of Nizoral Nizoral.

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

is a powerful and clinically proven shampoo that helps you control flaking, scaling, and itching. Good for any hair type, this itchy scalp shampoo can help you maintain a healthy scalp! Along with that, it leaves hair super-soft and can help control hair loss from dandruff. Now one of the main ingredients is Ketoconazole, which the brand says is 10 times more effective for fighting fungi.

With over 71,000 reviews, thousands of customers swear by this for controlling their dandruff and, oddly enough, their fungal acne. One shopper said it was “very effective” for handling their fungal acne, saying, “I bought this impulsively to see if it worked and IT DOES… I’ve been trying for five years to clear up my skin… and this effectively got rid of all the bumps on my skin in 3-4 days. I wash my face regularly, and then I use this Nizoral as a spot treatment for a day or two. then I just started putting a thin layer and washing it off when I woke up. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!”

Another shopper called it a “game-changer,” saying, “I’ve had dandruff literally my entire life. Got fed up and googled the best shampoo and this came up. Best purchase i made of 2021. It does dry your hair but i use extra conditioner to combat it. No more scabby scalp I’m so happy!!”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: