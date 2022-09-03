Get Your Security Deposit Back With This $7 Tool That’s Said to Cover Up Holes Easily

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re renting or wanting to freshen up your home, there’s one thing that can always screw up your chances of getting in the way of your goal. If you’re renting and it’s time to move out, getting that precious security deposit back is one of the biggest things on your mind. Chances are, you’ve been poking some holes in your walls thanks to posters, frames, shelves, etc. It may not seem like a lot at the moment, but when moving day comes, it’s an eye sore.

Luckily, there’s an affordable and handy tool that can help you mend those holes within seconds (and raise your chances of getting your security deposit back!)

Courtesy of 3M 3M.

3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Paint Primers, All in One Applicator Tool $7.87, originally $10.67

The 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Applicator Tool is an all-in-one tool that lets you make repairs to your wall easily and with no mess. Both easy-to-use and versatile, this tool lets you spackle your walls with just a few steps! Per the brand, all you have to do is squeeze out a drop or two of the spackle primer, smooth it over with the backside, and sand it down about 45 seconds later. This works best for nicks, nail holes, or holes up to three inches in diameter.

Now, it’s growing in popularity: becoming a staple in so many people’s routines. One Wal-Mart shopper said, “I tried this and whoever invented it is a genius, everything you need in one bottle sander, putty knife, and primer spackling compound. The product was very easy to use, and the results were great. Anyone can do this. I love this product, and Thank you for inventing it!”

Another shopper added, “Easy to use, and all of the tools are handy on the tube and no need to look or buy other tools. Fixes small repairs fast.”

