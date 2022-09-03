Sephora’s 50% Off Labor Day Sale Has Many Effective Picks From This Megan Markle-Approved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Labor Day has many meanings, it also means two things for most people: the end of Summer and a bunch of sales are coming. While we’re mourning the end of bikini season, we’re just super excited for the fall season — the season of sweaters and mega sales nearly every week! Everywhere we turn, another brand is having a huge sale this weekend ahead of Labor Day, including Sephora!

From makeup picks to skincare must-haves, Sephora has almost everything on sale, including a brand Meghan Markle can’t get enough of.

That’s right; you can get up to 50 percent off on a bunch of effective, gentle picks from Kate Somerville. But you gotta act quick, because this sale will be over in the blink of an eye!

Check out our top picks from Sephora’s 50 percent off sale (all of which are from Meghan’s go-to brand!)

Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver — $28.00, originally $56.00

Good for any skin type, this restorative cream is said to give so much hydration to the driest skin out there.

Kate Somerville Acne Cleanse & Treat Duo with AHA & BHA — $35.10, originally $54.00

This limited edition set from Sephora has two of Kate Somerville’s bestselling, effective products. Good for acne and pore, you can snag the acne treatment and cleanser for 35 percent off the original price!

Kate Somerville Daily Deflector™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 PA++++ — $35.10, originally $54.00

What skincare routine is complete without a powerful sunscreen? This anti-aging sunscreen not only protects you from the sun, but you can eliminate fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness with ease!

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer — $71.50, originally $110.00

It doesn’t get any more amazing than this retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer that can help with a bunch of different skincare concerns, all while giving a radiant glow!

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Pore Exfoliating Treatment — $57.20, originally $88.00

This dual-action exfoliator is as gentle and powerful as it gets. Good for all skin types, this pore-fighting exfoliator contains lactic acid and fruit enzymes for that sought-after radiance.

