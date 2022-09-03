Get Ready for Halloween With These Pajamas Sets at Old Navy’s Labor Day Sale — Starting at $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Labor Day celebrations may be in full swing right now, but Halloween is right around the corner. People are already decorating their homes, hanging up cobwebs, and putting on Disney Halloween movies on repeat. We’re so excited for the spooky season ahead of us, so excited that we can’t wait to start wearing our Halloween pride! No, we don’t mean wearing our costumes ahead of Halloween Day, we’re talking about rocking matching Halloween pajamas!

Whether you want to rock it yourself or get everyone in the family involved, there’s nothing cuter than matching fits! For Old Navy‘s Labor Day sale, you can snag matching pajamas for over 50 percent off. But only for a very limited time!

Check out our favorite matching Halloween PJs at Old Navy below!

Matching Printed One-Piece Pajamas for Women in “Eye Want My Mummy” — $20.00, originally $44.99

Courtesy of Old Navy. Courtesy of Old Navy.

If you want to be a “mummy” all Halloween, then you can’t go wrong with this glow-in-the-dark onesie that’ll put everyone in the spooky spirit.

BUY NOW: $20.00, originally $44.99 Buy now Sign Up

Matching Graphic Pajama Set for Women in “Bats What I’m Talkin’ About” — $30.00, originally $44.99

Courtesy of Old Navy. Courtesy of Old Navy.

This matching set is the pinnacle of Halloween with its orange and black colors. Honestly, you can wear this all year round to always have a bit of Halloween with you.

BUY NOW: $30.00, originally $44.99 Buy now Sign Up

Matching Halloween Printed One-Piece Pajamas for Women in “Glow-In-The-Dark Skeleton” — $30.00, originally $44.99

Courtesy of Old Navy. Courtesy of Old Navy.

Is anyone else getting Kourtney Kardashian 2021 vibes? Because we are! This skeleton, glow-in-the-dark onesie is perfect for PJs or a subtle costume!

BUY NOW: $30.00, originally $44.99 Buy now Sign Up

Matching Halloween Printed One-Piece Pajamas for Women in “Día De Los Muertos” — $30.00, originally $44.99

Courtesy of Old Navy. Courtesy of Old Navy.

For those who celebrate Día De Los Muertos, this colorful skeleton onesie is perfect for the big day (and weeks leading up to it!)

BUY NOW: $30.00, originally $44.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: