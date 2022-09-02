Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts.
Clothing Deals
Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress
This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s comfortable to wear all day, and it can be dressed up for brunch or date night.
Hanes 5pk Crew Neck T-Shirt
It’s always a good idea to have your kids stocked up on the basics. Snag a few bags of these 5-pack of shirts that are great for layering and everyday wear.
Cat & Jack Rainbow Leggings
Cat & Jack’s leggings are the best for kids to feel comfortable and cute in. For the Labor Day holiday, Target has this rainbow pair on sale for under $5. Run, don’t walk, because these are sure to sell out fast!
Furniture Deals
Christopher Knight Home Selma 2pk Acacia Wood Rocking Chair
Even though fall is on the horizon, there’s still plenty of time to sit outside and enjoy drinks on your patio. If you haven’t updated your patio furniture this season, now is the best time. Target is offering 10 percent off on this set of chairs right now. That means you can get them for under $300.
Threshold+Studio McGee Round Marble Accent Table
Threshold and Studio Mcgee’s collaborative pieces are a stunning addition to your home. Luckily, this marble table is on sale now for less than $200.
Threshold Buffalo Plaid Stool Blue
Cozy touches around your space make it feel like a true home. Swap out your summer decor and add this small stool that is great for displaying blankets or holding books. And, of course, it’s perfect for kicking your feet up after a long day.
Threshold Westbury Cane Lounge Armchair
Maybe it’s the resurgence of grand millennial home design, or just the classic look of cane, but one thing is for sure: These cane chairs are a must-have, especially now that they are on sale.
Home Appliances & Decor Deals
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
Before we know it, the holidays will be here. That means you might be spending even more time baking for all of the parties you’re attending and hosting. If so, make sure you have an exceptional mixer on hand that makes baking a breeze. This one from KitchenAid has a five-quart bowl that holds all of your cooking ingredients. It also comes with over ten attachments.
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson’s are hard to pass up thanks to their laundry list of features that constantly impress shoppers. But Target’s Labor Day sale will make it even harder for you to say “no” to a new vacuum. Right now, score the stick vacuum for $100 off.
Threshold Woven Runner Rug Solid Neutral
Don’t forget to show your kitchen some TLC. This runner will add a delicate touch to your space and will help the room feel more put together. The natural fibers in the woven rug matches any style of home decor.
