Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts.

Clothing Deals

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress

Universal Thread

This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s comfortable to wear all day, and it can be dressed up for brunch or date night.

Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress $24.50, originally $35.00

Hanes 5pk Crew Neck T-Shirt

Hanes

It’s always a good idea to have your kids stocked up on the basics. Snag a few bags of these 5-pack of shirts that are great for layering and everyday wear.

5pk Crew Neck T-Shirt $7.59, originally $9.49

Cat & Jack Rainbow Leggings

Cat & Jack

Cat & Jack’s leggings are the best for kids to feel comfortable and cute in. For the Labor Day holiday, Target has this rainbow pair on sale for under $5. Run, don’t walk, because these are sure to sell out fast!

Rainbow Leggings $4.20, originally $6.00

Furniture Deals

Christopher Knight Home Selma 2pk Acacia Wood Rocking Chair

Christopher Knight Home

Even though fall is on the horizon, there’s still plenty of time to sit outside and enjoy drinks on your patio. If you haven’t updated your patio furniture this season, now is the best time. Target is offering 10 percent off on this set of chairs right now. That means you can get them for under $300.

Selma 2pk Acacia Wood Rocking Chair $256.49, originally $284.99

Threshold+Studio McGee Round Marble Accent Table Threshold+Studio McGee Threshold and Studio Mcgee's collaborative pieces are a stunning addition to your home. Luckily, this marble table is on sale now for less than $200. Round Marble Accent Table $160.00, originally $200.00 Threshold Buffalo Plaid Stool Blue Threshold Cozy touches around your space make it feel like a true home. Swap out your summer decor and add this small stool that is great for displaying blankets or holding books. And, of course, it's perfect for kicking your feet up after a long day. Buffalo Plaid Stool Blue $63.00, originally $90.00