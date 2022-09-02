Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

target storefront
Plus Icon
MIchael Buckner; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts.

Clothing Deals

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress

Lazy loaded image
Universal Thread

This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s comfortable to wear all day, and it can be dressed up for brunch or date night.

Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress $24.50, originally $35.00 Buy now Sign Up

Hanes 5pk Crew Neck T-Shirt

Lazy loaded image
Hanes

It’s always a good idea to have your kids stocked up on the basics. Snag a few bags of these 5-pack of shirts that are great for layering and everyday wear.

5pk Crew Neck T-Shirt $7.59, originally $9.49 Buy now Sign Up

Cat & Jack Rainbow Leggings

Lazy loaded image
Cat & Jack

Cat & Jack’s leggings are the best for kids to feel comfortable and cute in. For the Labor Day holiday, Target has this rainbow pair on sale for under $5. Run, don’t walk, because these are sure to sell out fast!

Rainbow Leggings $4.20, originally $6.00 Buy now Sign Up

Furniture Deals

Christopher Knight Home Selma 2pk Acacia Wood Rocking Chair

Lazy loaded image
Christopher Knight Home

Even though fall is on the horizon, there’s still plenty of time to sit outside and enjoy drinks on your patio. If you haven’t updated your patio furniture this season, now is the best time. Target is offering 10 percent off on this set of chairs right now. That means you can get them for under $300.

Selma 2pk Acacia Wood Rocking Chair $256.49, originally $284.99 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold+Studio McGee Round Marble Accent Table

Lazy loaded image
Threshold+Studio McGee

Threshold and Studio Mcgee’s collaborative pieces are a stunning addition to your home. Luckily, this marble table is on sale now for less than $200.

Round Marble Accent Table  $160.00, originally $200.00 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold Buffalo Plaid Stool Blue

Lazy loaded image
Threshold

Cozy touches around your space make it feel like a true home. Swap out your summer decor and add this small stool that is great for displaying blankets or holding books. And, of course, it’s perfect for kicking your feet up after a long day.

Buffalo Plaid Stool Blue $63.00, originally $90.00 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold Westbury Cane Lounge Armchair

Lazy loaded image
Threshold

Maybe it’s the resurgence of grand millennial home design, or just the classic look of cane, but one thing is for sure: These cane chairs are a must-have, especially now that they are on sale.

Cane Lounge Armchair $210.00, originally $280.00 Buy now Sign Up

Home Appliances & Decor Deals

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer

Lazy loaded image
KitchenAid

Before we know it, the holidays will be here. That means you might be spending even more time baking for all of the parties you’re attending and hosting. If so, make sure you have an exceptional mixer on hand that makes baking a breeze. This one from KitchenAid has a five-quart bowl that holds all of your cooking ingredients. It also comes with over ten attachments.

5qt Stand Mixer  $332.99, originally $449.99 Buy now Sign Up

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Lazy loaded image
Dyson

Dyson’s are hard to pass up thanks to their laundry list of features that constantly impress shoppers. But Target’s Labor Day sale will make it even harder for you to say “no” to a new vacuum. Right now, score the stick vacuum for $100 off.

V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $319.99, originally $429.99 Buy now Sign Up

Threshold Woven Runner Rug Solid Neutral

Lazy loaded image
Threshold

Don’t forget to show your kitchen some TLC. This runner will add a delicate touch to your space and will help the room feel more put together. The natural fibers in the woven rug matches any style of home decor.

Woven Runner Rug Solid Neutral $37.50, originally $50.00 Buy now Sign Up

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad