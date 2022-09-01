Post-It Just Launched a Stylish New Line at Target for Tracking To-Dos & Everything’s Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Post-its are always a handy desk accessory to have. Whether you’re trying to organize your day, school schedules, or just have a running to-do list, these sticky notes are perfect for placing anywhere you need them. Now, the helpful notes have even more reason to love them. Right now, Target has a new offering from Noted by Post-it to help you organize everything you need. The new paper wares are so cute and functional that you’re going to want to add them all to your cart. Ahead, see some of our favorites.
Post-it To Do Mini 4-Square Notes
If you love keeping your lists in order, then be sure to snag these mini notes that let you order your tasks from the level of importance. The mini stickies also let you make a list of things you need to get done at a later time, plus they’re great for sticking on your planner or on the fridge.
Post-it Square Notes List
Find yourself keeping multiple lists all day? Eliminate the clutter of large papers and switch to these square notes. The squares are lined with a little box next to them so you can check off each task as you go.
Post-it Habit Mini List Notes
Trying to get into a new habit? If so, track how many days you’ve committed it to with this desktop accessory.
Post-it Weekly Plan
This weekly planner from Post-it sits on your desk and is easy to move around as you need. It lets you plan for one week at a time and even has a space for key notes below. The color is neutral in case you don’t want any loud tones in your space.
Post-it 15pk Super Sticky Notes
These post-its are just like the traditional ones, except they’re revamped to have an extra sticky side and new colors. Each pack has 15 pads a pack, which means there are 45 sheets to a pad.
Post-it Heart Shaped Super Sticky Notes
These cute heart notes come just in time for back-to-school. They’re the perfect size to place in your child’s lunch box. Or, if you need a makeover for your workspace, these are a colorful addition you don’t want to miss out on.
Post-it Mini Plan AM/PM Notes
Curate your to-do list by morning and late afternoon or evening with these handy stick-ons. The notes will help you stay on task for the things you need to get done at specific times during the day.
Post-it Goal-Tracking List Notes Orange
If you’re a goal setter, keep track of your milestones with this post-it pad. It lets you see what’s coming up and the achievements you have already accomplished.
Post-it 3pk Round Page Markers
Whether you’re keeping your place while studying or making your favorite recipes for meal planning, these round page post-its make it easier to find everything your need in an instant.
Post-it 3ct Felt Tip Pen Set
Don’t forget to stock up on some new pens to accompany your new stash of post-its. The felt pens make your writing look crisp, clean, and creative, thanks to each one’s vibrant color.
