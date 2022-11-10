SodaStream Bundles Are Currently on Sale During Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of you who can’t go a day without sparkling water, a SodaStream has probably been on your wishlist forever. If so, your carbonated water dreams may just become a reality. SodaStream bundles are currently discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, and the bestselling sparkling water bundle is on sale for under $130.

The SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle lets you make up to three bottles of sparkling water with a touch of a button. You can select from one of three “fizz levels” depending on your taste, install one of the included 60L CO2 canisters and reusable carbonation bottles, and you’re ready to sparkle! The Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, which also comes with two Bubly Drops flavor add-ins, usually sells for $160, but you can pick one up right now for just $130.

“Possibly the best thing we have bought for our household,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “If you’re addicted to sodas and want to cut down, [I] highly recommend it … In a household of two, the gas lasted us a month and four flavors are still going strong after almost two months now.”

Another shopper titled their review “Easily my favorite purchase of the year” and wrote, “Seeing how much plastic I’ve been contributing to the landfill, I decided to try the SodaStream. Two words: love it! … All you need is water, flavoring, and the CO2, and you’re all set. You don’t even need electricity. No more runs to the convenience store when I run out. Just make some more!”

Treat yourself or pick up a Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for the sparkling water lover in your life and start saving money, plastic, and time!

