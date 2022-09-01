Home Goods Is Selling the Cutest Halloween Decor & It Totally Gives Us “Hocus Pocus” Vibes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

September is finally here, and for us spooky folks, that means one thing: we can finally start decorating for Halloween without our friends, neighbors, and family members feeling like they need to tell us we have a “concerning problem.” Um, it’s just home decor, people! We can decorate for Halloween as early as we’d like, thankyouverymuch. This year, we’re harnessing our mischievous and defiant Halloween obsession in a way that the Sanderson Sisters, of “Hocus Pocus” fame, would be proud of. And wouldn’t you know, we found some of the cheekiest and freakiest Halloween decor at Home Goods?

The pull of Home Goods has always seemed a little supernatural to us. One minute, we’re running into the grocery store, the next, we’re coming out of the Home Goods store across the street with a few bags full of goodies. How did it happen? We’ll never know. But these days, you can even shop Home Goods online, so you can peruse their spookiest decor from the comfort of your own haunted house. Take a look at some of our favorite whimsical Halloween decorations from Home Goods below.

This double-sided candle sends the message loud and clear: you’re “Feeling Witchy.” One side features a witch’s face, and the other, that magical phrase. When lit, the candle smells like apple cider.

Jack-o-Lanterns have nothing on this creepy human face pumpkin that you can put on display year after year. Is it just us, or does this pumpkin face guy look just like that neighbor of yours who mysteriously disappeared after going to investigate that spooky shack in the woods? Yikes!

This modern Halloween garland looks like something a true witch could have up all year, but for those of us who impatiently waited for September to roll around, it will help finally get the house into the spirit of the season.

When you’re mixing up a batch of potion — or some cookies — you’ll need the right accessories. This 4-piece Halloween mixing bowl set, which includes two silicone spatulas and a crescent moon-shaped cookie cutter, ought to do the trick nicely.

We’re not regular witches, we’re fun witches! If your spooky vibe is more treat than trick, then this cheerful Halloween neon sign is a definite add-to-cart, and it’s perfect for setting the mood for parties, too.

Move over, Le Creuset…there’s a new Halloween Dutch oven in town. This one has a shiny finish with a raised skull design that’s sure to send the message “Keep out!”… until the meal is finished cooking, of course.

