This Beauty Brand Is One of Bethenny Frankel’s New Faves — Here’s Her List of Must-Tries

Bethenny Frankel is spilling more of her beauty secrets on TikTok, and her latest rave is for Beekman 1802. In an August 23 TikTok video, Frankel tested out a vast range of products from the brand and shared which ones were hits and which were misses. And the hits, she says, are worth trying ASAP.

Beekman 1802, carried by Ulta, is clinically formulated for sensitive skin. All the products are made in the USA, are cruelty-free, and are made with goat milk derived from goats at the Beekman 1802 farm in Sharon Springs, New York. So you can definitely feel great about trying out Beekman 1802 products. Ahead, here are a few of Frankel’s new faves.

Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist

Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist $34

“What I like about it is it’s substantial [and] has a good mist,” Frankel said in her video. “Not all mists are created equal. So this, I like.” The Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Toner is made with goat milk, mugwort, squalane, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin toned and hydrated all day long. It’s so gentle that it can be used several times throughout the day.

Milk Primer SPF 35 3-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter

3-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfecter $25

“I like it. It’s got moisturization,” Frankel said about the Milk Primer SPF 35 Sunscreen Primer. “It also does feel like a primer, which I do like.” This primer is formulated with natural Zinc Oxide that protects your skin from the sun’s UV rays and blue light while hydrating with a soothing goat’s milk formula.

Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer

Daily Probiotic Moisturizer $54

“What I like about it is that it’s got that push-down pump, and it is a hydrating cream,” Frankel said about the Bloom Cream from Beekman 1802. The non-irritating Bloom Cream keeps your skin youthful and hydrated and fights off dullness.

Frankel also liked how the Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum went onto the skin. However, she said she isn’t sure how it compares to other Vitamin C serums just yet. Try out this Frankel-approved brand to see what all the hype is about.