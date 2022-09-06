Yankee Candle Just Dropped New Halloween Decor to Go With Their Spooky Scents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that it’s finally September, Halloween decorating can officially commence! Before you plan out your entire display, you need to check out Yankee Candle’s newest collection of Halloween decor. From spooky to cute, this recent drop has candle holders for every kind of Halloween lover there is.

Put a Witches’ Brew tea light into the Phantasmagoria Lantern to set a seriously spooky scene. The gothic Phantasmagoria pieces at Yankee Candle each feature a lifelike skeleton hand or arm that gracefully holds a candle of your choosing. This candle holder would look awesome on an entryway table or as a dining room centerpiece.

Phantasmagoria Lantern

Image: Yankee Candle

Buy Now $25 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re more into cutesy Halloween decorations, then the Spooky Friends Happy Friends tea light candle holder is the perfect piece to add to your decor collection. It features three tea light holders — an owl, a jack-o’-lantern, and a ghost — all seated on a stone wall. And because they’re happy, each little guy comes with a cheery smile that glows from within!

Spooky Friends Happy Friends

Image: Yankee Candle

Buy Now $22.50 Buy now Sign Up

Congrats to the newlydeads! This adorable Boney Bunch Celebrations candle display can hold two tea lights, making it perfect for the center of your dining table. The two smiling skeletons are much more cute than they are scary and glazed stoneware is such high quality that you’ll be able to bring this candle holder out year after year for so many Halloweens to come.

Boney Bunch Celebrations Motorcycle

Image: Yankee Candle

Buy Now $42 Buy now Sign Up

Check out Yankee Candle’s entire collection of Halloween decor as well as their new Halloween scented candles to get your home ready and decorated for spooky season.