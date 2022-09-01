Save $100 on This Cordless Dyson During Bed Bath & Beyond’s Labor Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s so much to love about fall — colorful leaves, crisp, cool air, Halloween, and Labor Day sales. And Bed Bath & Beyond is offering some massive savings for Labor Day right now, including a deal on a bestselling cordless Dyson vacuum.

The Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum offers 40 minutes of powerful suction on a single charge. It easily cleans hardwood floors and carpets and features an extra-power switch that helps the vacuum suck up debris from between carpet fibers. The whole machine filtration system captures 99.97 percent of particles, and the entire vacuum only weighs 5.6 pounds, so it can go with you anywhere and everywhere within your home. And right now, you can save $100 on the Dyson V8 Animal, which normally sells for $449.99.

Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum —$349.99, originally $449.99

“This vacuum has saved my back, and it saves cleaning time,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s super easy to empty and clean out. Picks up a lot of hair, dirt, food my kids drop and dust, etc. picks up everything. We love the way it maneuvers and how lightweight it is. I’ve used this on our mattresses, couches, stairs, tight corners, ceiling, blinds, dusting bookshelves, etc. We use this little vacuum every single day.”

Another five-star reviewer called the Dyson V8 Animal a “game changer,” and added, “I love this cordless, rechargeable vacuum cleaner. It is lightweight and works efficiently on the carpet, upholstered furniture, and hardwood — and we have a black lab who sheds a lot. Emptying the bagless canister is easy. Changing the attachments is a breeze.”

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner in your home, then the time has come. The Dyson V8 Animal sale will only last through Labor Day, so grab one while supplies last.