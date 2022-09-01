Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
This $30 Retinol Cream From Amazon “Works Just as Well as High-end Skincare” — & It’s Currently Over 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think it’s time to add retinol into your skincare routine, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of retinol products on the market — and all of them are a bit pricey. But according to over 2,700 reviewers, one affordable retinol product on Amazon can compete with the rest, and it’s currently on sale for just under $17.

The Remedial Pax Day & Night Retinol & Collagen Moisturizer
banishes fine lines just as effectively as more high-end brands. It restores skin elasticity and tone with its 5 percent hyaluronic acid, green tea, and aloe vera. And vitamin E works alongside retinol and collagen to tighten, smooth, and reduce signs of aging. Plus, the formula is noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts, and it actually reduces the appearance of acne scarring.

Remedial Pax Retinol & Collagen Cream — $16.90, originally $29.99

“I noticed I was developing tiny little laugh line wrinkles around the corners of my mouth. I’m only 27. Time for retinol!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I started using this every day as my moisturizer, and within a month, the lines had almost completely disappeared. As someone who works in luxury fashion retail, I’ve sampled all the high-end skincare. I hate to admit it, but this stuff works just as well. This product is a hidden gem!”

Another five-star reviewer added, “I’m 35 and was looking for a good-sized, reasonably priced, anti-aging moisturizer with collagen that would not cause acne flare-ups. I love this product and will buy [it] again. It is legit. I wouldn’t say it is fast absorbing (20 mins), yet it is a thin lotion. I like it better anyways when it sits on the skin (eye wrinkles, forehead wrinkles) for a while as it completely absorbs, so maybe I’m just using too much.”

Right now, the Remedial Pax Retinol Cream
is on sale for 44 percent off its original listing price, so you can give it a try without much of an investment. Kiss your wrinkles and fine lines goodbye for good.

