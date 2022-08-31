Shoppers Say This $18 Serum Smooths Lines & Wrinkles After 4 Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s (almost) time to say “goodbye” to summer and welcome in fall. With the changing of seasons means it’s time to switch up your skincare. A good start is putting away your lightweight formulas and swapping ones that offer more hydration to combat the upcoming chilly weather. Amazon shoppers swear that this serum is a staple you have to add to your skincare routine. Asterwood Naturals Matrixyl 3000 + Argireline + Hyaluronic Acid Serum

hydrates the skin and treats lines and wrinkles.

The serum’s main ingredient, hyaluronic acid, is known for its intensely hydrating properties. It holds up to 1000 times its weight in water weight, meaning all of the additional moisture is locked into your skin, causing it to not only be moisturized but plumper and more youthful looking. The serum

promises to erase lines and wrinkles, prevent collagen loss, and hydrate the skin. And the serum is fragrance-free so that it won’t cause any irritation or breakouts.

Asterwood Naturals Matrixyl 3000 + Argireline + Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Asterwood

Hyaluronic Acid Serum $18.99, originally $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

“Wow! In four days, skin glows, and dryness disappears,” one reviewer wrote.

“Let me tell you! This stuff really works,” another five-star reviewer said.

“It took about a month to see the results, as they say. I was then going to get some botox (which I hadn’t done in years), and when they said I didn’t need it, I looked in the mirror, and I was shocked at how much my forehead lines and 11s had decreased!! I’m a fan!! A little goes a long way too!! Worth every penny and then some,” they added.

Plus, shoppers say the serum also deeply hydrates. A final serum user said, “so far, this is one of my fav serums. It’s lightweight, so it’s easily absorbed, it glides on easily — no clumping up, able to rub off like some other brand serums, and my face always looks better the next morning — more hydrated, thus leaving my face smoother, and more even, without the dry fine lines.

Add the serum

to your daily skincare lineup while it’s on sale for $18.99. With results this good, what do you have to lose?